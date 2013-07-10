Adorama and Canon Invite You to an Evening With Award-Winning Photographer and Filmmaker Vincent Laforet

Explore the latest trends and technology in filmmaking and photography at the FREE event hosted by Adorama and Canon on Wednesday, July 17th in NYC



New York, NY – July 9, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of pro video, photographic and consumer electronics products, will join Canon on July 17th to host an evening featuring Vincent Laforet. The free event will be held from 6pm to 8pm at Adorama’s event space at 55 West 17th Street in Manhattan. Laforet, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, spent nearly two decades as a photographer for The New York Times, Life, Time, Newsweek, Sports Illustratedand National Geographic before transitioning to the filmmaking industry. At this event, Laforet will talk about this transition, as well as the hybridization and increasingly blurred lines of the filmmaking and photography industries. Laforet will also discuss the challenges he faced as he moved from editorial to commercial photography and then to commercial film sets as a director and cinematographer shooting commercials for clients including Sony, Adobe, Pepsi and Reebok.



Throughout the evening, Laforet will show footage running the technological gamut, from the Canon 5D Mark II, Canon C300 and RED Epic all the way down to iPhone cameras. He will examine specific points in the timeline of new technological developments and how they relate to trends in the photography and film industries. Laforet will also explore the rise of the Internet and social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Flickr, and other specific technologies and their direct correlation to the recent evolution of both the still photography and motion businesses. The event will give attendees a better understanding of the histories of both fields as well as where they might be in the years to come.



Event Details



• What: An Evening With Vincent Laforet, Hosted by Adorama and Canon

• Where: 55 West 17th Street, New York City, NY

• When: Wednesday, July 17th, 6pm – 8pm

• RSVP: This event is free but space is limited; register here



About Vincent Laforet

Vincent Laforet spent almost two decades as a photographer for publications including The New York Times, Life, Time, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated and National Geographic before transitioning to filmmaking. In 2002, he shared the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography with two photographers for The New York Times’ coverage of post 9/11 overseas events. Today, whether he’s shooting commercials, films, nature, cities or anything he turns his cameras to, Vincent is highly respected as an innovator incorporating the latest technology, creative imagery, and storytelling into every project he works on.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####