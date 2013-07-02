NUGEN Audio Promotes Charles Blessing to Chief Technology Officer

LEEDS, U.K. -- July 2, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced that the company's steady growth has led to the promotion of Charles Blessing to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Blessing will take on all strategic and operational responsibility for the technology of the company.

"We've been fortunate to see significant growth at NUGEN Audio due to the popularity of our products leading to an industry-wide adoption of our loudness solutions around the world," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "The time was right for us to appoint someone who would focus specifically on the technology, especially the technical aspects of product development and delivery."

Blessing, who is being promoted from his role as senior programmer, will replace company co-founder Dr. Paul Tapper in overseeing the expanding programming team to ensure products are developed and delivered according to company strategy. He will report to the company directors. Dr. Tapper's role will now focus more on business development.

Blessing has more than 15 years of professional software engineering and technical management experience. He specializes in running software engineering teams and managing multiplatform code frameworks. Since 1995, Blessing has programmed software for PC, Mac(R), and various specialist hardware platforms, and he has held a number of senior engineering positions along the way. Most recently, he served as programming manager at Team17 Digital Ltd. before joining NUGEN Audio in January.

More information about NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

