WORK Microwave to Demonstrate New Solutions at IBC2013

WORK Microwave -- Stand 4.B63, Hall 4

At IBC2013, WORK Microwave will showcase a wide range of innovative satellite communications technologies spanning various applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets.

Key Products and Technology Demos

DVB-S2 Modem, Modulator, and Demodulator Portfolio

At IBC2013, WORK Microwave will present its comprehensive portfolio of DVB-S2 modems, modulators, and demodulators. A key highlight will be the company’s new video ACM system, which combines WORK Microwave’s DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV with Adtec Digital's EN-91 MPEG-4 HD ultra-low delay encoder to improve an operator’s video quality significantly while reducing operational expenses (OPEX). In addition to enabling continuous communication between the two devices via SNMP, the integration of the modem and encoder into one environment simplifies the setup and monitoring of parameters and options influencing bandwidth and link allocation.

Leveraging DaVid technology, the SK-DV modem concurrently transports up to six MPEG transport streams and IP data into a DVB-S2 multistream, enabling simultaneous transportation of data (network connection) and live broadcasting (video content) over a single satellite carrier. WORK Microwave’s multichannel ACM functionality dramatically reduces the margin traditionally required for rain fade. Satellite link performance is optimized in real time, balancing efficiency and availability as link conditions change due to adverse weather conditions. This results in increased link availability and cost savings for satellite operators. Satellite capacity is further optimized via transport stream null packet deletion and re-insertion. The bandwidth saved from removing the null packets from the transport streams can be reused for IP data.

5th Generation Frequency Converter Series

At IBC2013, WORK Microwave will demonstrate further improvements to its fixed frequency block converters. New enhancements include Ka-band support for both uplink and downlink services. The Ka-band uplink uses frequencies between 25GHz and 32GHz while the downlink uses frequencies between 18GHz and 23GHz. A sophisticated new synthesizer allows the frequency converters to deliver Ka-band signals with phase noise at a level that significantly exceeds the respected industry standard according to Intelsat Phase Noise Specification, IESS-308/309. The frequency block converters feature a compact, multichannel module design that enables operators to support up to four channels within a 19-inch housing, lowering their OPEX.

As satcom operators continue to increase the size of their bandwidth -- in most cases utilizing L-band spectrum -- teleports and satellite ground stations are subsequently increasing the length of their cable runs, creating a negative slope that significantly impairs signal quality. To address this issue, WORK Microwave has added optional slope compensation up to ±5 dB over the full L-band (950MHz to 2150MHz) to its 5th generation frequency converter series. Leveraging L-band slope functionalities, users can effectively balance the losses and negative slope of augmented cable runs to ensure that all signals entering the RF processing chain are at similar levels across all frequencies.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 25 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

