Liverpool John Moores University Uses Riedel Intercom System to Connect New Liverpool Screen School Facilities

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 25, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the U.K.'s Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) is using Riedel gear within its new Liverpool Screen School building to enable flexible, high-quality communications across its studios and offices. The installation includes Riedel's Artist 5000 matrix intercom system and Performer digital partyline intercom system.

"Riedel's intercom solutions offer the high audio quality and exceptional versatility that our facilities require," said Kelly Loughlin, TV studio manager at Liverpool John Moores University. "The Riedel system installed is a small but incredibly versatile system that covers all of our communications needs, and the quality of the audio is great."

Designed and specified by Drama by Design, and supplied and integrated by Sony Broadcast, Riedel's Artist and Performer systems support communications between control rooms for the school's large full-HD TV studio and a smaller full-HD news studio, the cameras on each studio floor, the technician's office, and the central technical room. The flexible product combination provides high-quality audio that allows the LJMU facility to integrate both studios into one system and to establish talkback into the studios, the green room, and preshow areas.

The Artist 5000 panel series is a cost-effective matrix intercom solution that provides the full functionality of Riedel's digital matrix intercom panels at an unbeatable price point. The Artist panels feature marker strips that identify each of eight talk keys. Housed in a universal enclosure, the panel is suitable for rack-mount, wall-mount, and desktop operation.

The Performer C22 partyline system interface converts two two-channel CAT5 matrix ports to two phantom-powered digital beltpack lines and vice versa, enabling seamless integration of LJMU's digital partylines with its Artist matrix intercom system. While LJMU currently uses three digital beltpacks, the system can power daisy-chains of up to nine beltpacks, split-boxes, or desktop speaker stations per line.

"When we specified the system for the Liverpool Screen School, we didn't know exactly what button needed to do what or what signal needed to be routed where, but the flexibility of the Riedel equipment enabled us to customize the system on site as part of the commissioning process," said Andy Stone, studio design consultant at Drama by Design. "The result was a system that exactly met our requirements. Given the success of this installation, we are now using the Riedel system on a number of similar projects."

About Liverpool John Moores University

Originally founded as a small mechanics institution in 1825, the institution today known as Liverpool John Moores University grew over the centuries by converging and amalgamating with different colleges and eventually became the Liverpool Polytechnic. In 1992, the polytechnic became one of the U.K.'s new generation universities and assumed the name Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU). LJMU has continued to grow and now has more than 24,000 students from all over the world. The university has played a vital role in the cultural renaissance of Liverpool and has taken an active part in the regeneration of the city. New advances in digital technology and science have placed LJMU at the forefront of exciting developments in areas such as multimedia, sports science, and space exploration. More information is available at www.ljmu.ac.uk.

About Drama by Design

Drama by Design theatre and creative media consultants specialize in the design and technical specification of theatre, performing arts, TV, and recording studio spaces. We provide a comprehensive range of solutions to building professionals and owners, whether it be for a simple refurbishment of a small drama studio, or a full-scale construction or renovation of a theatre or TV studio. More information is available at www.dramabydesign.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

