The Tiffen Company Turns Up The Creative Control For Cinematographers; Introduces New Integrated “Film Looks” MPTV Filters

Developed for modern digital cameras, Tiffen Satin and Tiffen Black Satin combination filters make talent look great

Hauppauge, NY – June 19, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, has begun shipping the new Tiffen Satin™ and Tiffen Black Satin™ MPTV Filters in 4 x 4, 4 x 5.65 and 6.6 x 6.6 sizes.“Optical filter development is the cornerstone of the Tiffen Company, and our new line of integrated Tiffen filters, which includes Film Looks, exemplifies the forward-thinking innovation behind our commitment to continued research and development,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “This year, we celebrate 75 years of filter engineering excellence, and it gives me great pleasure to cross this milestone by expanding the Tiffen filter product offerings yet again. We look forward to seeing the tremendous images the creative world will make with the new line of Tiffen MPTV filters, including the new Satin and Black Satin looks.”

Designed to enhance your talents’ natural beauty by suppressing facial blemishes and wrinkles on today’s lenses, Tiffen’s new Satin and Black Satin filters offer subtle softening to fine details, with minimal signs of filtration. The combination of mild halation and delicate optical softening elements adds a gentle glow to highlights and moderates contrast. Satins produce a cleaner, muted diffusion compared to Black Satins, which produce a warmer, grainier feel. Both filter types have been designed to offer fine control over your images by maintaining an apparent clear, in-focus image.

Tiffen Satin and Black Satin Filter Features and Benefits

Two filters in one, reducing multiple surfaces and potential reflection from stacked filters

Satins produce a cleaner, muted diffusion. Black Satins produce a warmer, grainier feel.

Smoothes out unwanted blemishes and wrinkles

Gives a silky smooth look to textured surfaces

Softens details in a unique manner, while adding a mild glow to highlights

Effect of lighter grades more subtle, with higher grades becoming gradually more noticeable

Made from water-white glass

Available in ½, 1, 2 and 3 grades

About Tiffen Award-Winning Filter Technology

A pioneer in optical filter technology, Tiffen’s ColorCore™ technology provides filmmakers with the necessary tools to create the world’s greatest images. Five years ago, Tiffen responded to the demand and developed the groundbreaking IR pollution control filters. The company has since expanded the IRND technology by combining the technical benefits of IRNDs with some of Tiffen’s best-selling special effects filters.

During its rich history, the Tiffen Company has been recognized twice by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (Oscar® Awards 1985 and 2000) and twice by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmy® Awards 1998 and 2012) for its outstanding development achievements in filter technology.

Tiffen Satin and Tiffen Black Satin Filter Pricing and Availability

The Tiffen Satin and Tiffen Black Satin Filters are available today through Tiffen domestic and international dealers and distributors. Filters sizes and pricing include: 4 x 4 for 264.00 USD, 4 x 5.65 for 431.00 USD, and 6.6 x 6.6 for 531.00 USD. Sizes are in inches.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

####