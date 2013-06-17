Dalet Sales Soar in Russia

Dalet opens office in Moscow to support growing customer base

Levallois-Perret – June 17, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software, and services for content producers engaged in news, sports, program preparation, archiving and radio, today announced several recent sales tobroadcasters in Russia. Dalet experienced a strong surge in new business in the past year as it secured more than 10 new contracts in Russia, further accelerating the company’s continued growth in this highly competitive marketplace. Dalet also announced the opening of an office in Moscow to better serve the expanding customer base. A team of six Dalet engineers and broadcast professionals will provide local project and customer support.

“We identified the Russian market as a strategic target a few years ago. Many operators there are upgrading their facilities to increase productivity and efficiency and they realize the value of our advanced technologies,” says Stephane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “Our products have been well received and we’re very fortunate to have OKNO-TV as our integration partner in Russia. They have a deep understanding of how our MAM-driven workflow solutions can streamline every aspect of broadcast and multiplatform production. OKNO’s market knowledge, experience and technical expertise have helped us tremendously in the Russian market. With the opening of our new office in Moscow, we can provide even stronger support to our customers and partners in the region.”

Several existing customers reaffirmed their confidence in Dalet solutions with system expansions, upgrades and new projects. Among them:

Russia Today (RT) , the global international broadcaster, has installed Dalet News Suite for 1400 users at its new, state-of-the-art facility in Moscow. Dalet News Suite is used for news production and high definition broadcast for RT’s 24/7 English, Arabic and Spanish news channels.

, the global international broadcaster, has installed Dalet News Suite for 1400 users at its new, state-of-the-art facility in Moscow. Dalet News Suite is used for news production and high definition broadcast for RT’s 24/7 English, Arabic and Spanish news channels. Channel 1 in Moscow has added Dalet Media Life for Archiving with 50 seats. This is in addition to the 400 existing Dalet News Suite seats used for news production.

in Moscow has added Dalet Media Life for Archiving with 50 seats. This is in addition to the 400 existing Dalet News Suite seats used for news production. GTRF , the national archive in Moscow, has added five seats for Dalet Media Life for Archives.

, the national archive in Moscow, has added five seats for Dalet Media Life for Archives. TV Center upgraded its existing system to the newest version, 128 seats.

In addition, many other national and regional broadcasters have recently chosen Dalet News Suite as their news production and delivery system of choice. These include the following:

National Broadcasters:

Vesti 24, VGTRK holding in Moscow – Dalet News Suite – 210 seats

holding in Moscow – Dalet News Suite – 210 seats VGTRK PTK in Moscow – Dalet Media Life MAM for Program Production – for a total of 100 seats

in Moscow – Dalet Media Life MAM for Program Production – for a total of 100 seats REN-TV, Moscow – Dalet News Suite – 45 seats

Regional Broadcasters:

Channel 5 in St. Petersburg – Dalet News Suite – 150 seats

in St. Petersburg – Dalet News Suite – 150 seats OTV in Ekaterinburg – Dalet News Suite – 24 seats

in Ekaterinburg – Dalet News Suite – 24 seats Nika TV in Kaluga – Dalet News Suite – 26 seats

“Dalet solutions address virtually every type of broadcast and production workflow and we’ve had an enthusiastic response from Russian broadcasters with Dalet News Suite and Dalet Media Life in particular. Dalet News Suite provides a fully integrated, state-of-the-art newsroom, video production and broadcast solution. And we’ve seen no better product than Dalet Media Life for handling program preparation and archiving. The Dalet MAM platform takes these products to the next level as broadcasters now realize that MAM is essential for managing content and metadata as the need to streamline both production and distribution for multiple channels and different platforms,” says Mikhail Kalanchekaev, head of broadcast information technology at OKNO-TV. “Each Dalet solution is comprehensive and includes fast and easy-to-use toolsets for specific tasks. And because Dalet relies on open IT standards, customers don’t need to worry about locking into proprietary systems that can become obsolete very quickly. With Dalet, they can readily adapt to new technology enhancements.”

A powerful MAM platform is at the core of all Dalet solutions. The MAM includes a content catalogue with expansive metadata capabilities and a workflow engine that streamlines workflows across multiple and diverse systems. Task-specific tools are also packaged with the MAM platform to address different production environments: Dalet Media Life for program preparation and archiving,Dalet News Suite for news production and distribution, Dalet Sports Factory for live event and sports production, and Dalet Radio Suite for multiplatform news and music programming.

About OKNO-TV

OKNO-TV has for 20 years been a leader in the field of systems integration of television broadcast projects, and is the largest supplier of professional equipment in Russia and overseas. The company recently opened a branch office in the United Kingdom.

With the very latest knowledge and up-to-date technologies, OKNO-TV has successfully implemented many large-scale projects at the highest level of complexity and reliability for state, regional and satellite companies. Among these landmark projects - the studio and broadcast facilities for the "Channel One," "RTR," "NTV," "NTV Plus," "TVC" channels "Star,” “Russia Today,” “Red Media,” radio stations “City –FM” and “Relax FM,” “Lighthouse," "Echo of Moscow," "Free-FM” and “Militia wave.”

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports, and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., and Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission and Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, and Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

####