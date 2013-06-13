Riedel Establishes New U.S. Office and Training Center in Burbank to Meet Demand for Sales and Rental Services

GLENDALE, Calif. -- June 13, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that it has opened a new facility in Burbank, Calif., to address increasing demand for the company's product range. In addition to providing space for more inventory and sales personnel, the new facility includes a training room in which customers and partners can get hands-on experience with Riedel equipment and software.

"As a rapidly growing number of U.S. production companies turn to Riedel solutions, our Burbank facility gives us the ability to provide both new and existing customers with a higher level of service and support," said Christopher Street, general manager for North and Central America, Riedel Communications. "In fact, our sales and service operations are growing worldwide, demonstrating the increasing adoption of Riedel gear in diverse applications and locations."

Among the solutions available for training and demonstration at the new facility are the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network; RockNet real-time audio network; Artist, Performer, and Acrobat intercoms; as well as a variety of radios, headsets, and fiber and intercom accessories. The office also will support Riedel's full-service rental offering, which provides the wired and wireless intercom systems and signal transport and routing along with the staff for live events, TV productions, and theater performances. The full-service rental surpasses simple dry-hire to include project planning, logistics, setup, and operation.

Riedel's new U.S. office is located at:

2508 North Ontario St., Burbank, CA 91504

Phone + 1 (818) 409-6900

Fax + 1 (818) 241-5927

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.