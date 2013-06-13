StarHub Deploys HTTP Live Streaming Services With Broadpeak CDN and Server Solutions

RENNES, France -- June 13, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Singapore-based communications provider StarHub has deployed Broadpeak's BkM100 Mediator CDN manager and BkS300 multiformat video streaming servers to power its live video services. Utilizing Broadpeak's highly flexible and customizable CDN and video server solutions, StarHub can cost-effectively deliver live television content in a variety of adaptive streaming formats, including Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), providing end users with a superior quality of service.

"Broadpeak solutions now enable us to support HLS adaptive bitrate streaming, ensuring for the first time that we can deliver high-quality video in this popular format to our customers," said Lin Shu Fen, head of home solutions, StarHub. "Broadpeak CDN management and streaming server solutions dramatically improve the quality of our live television services in addition to providing us with the flexibility to support additional applications like VOD without having to make costly changes to our global architecture."

Designed to handle the growing demand for multiplatform content delivery, Broadpeak's high-performance BkS300 servers streamline the delivery of video over managed or open Internet networks to a wide range of devices. The highly efficient platform provides operators with a unified solution for video streaming in popular formats such as Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R) Smooth Streaming and Apple HLS for both live and on-demand applications, enabling the provider to easily add VOD functionality when needed.

Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Manager streamlines content delivery based on the type of service and customer location. By continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on usage patterns, it automatically pushes popular content to the edge of the servers, while long-tail content remains on the larger central library, lowering an operator's storage use and operating expenses.

"Content providers around the world are struggling to cost-effectively deliver a high-quality television experience on numerous devices," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Leveraging adaptive bitrate technologies, Broadpeak's content delivery network solutions and video streaming servers ensure optimal viewing quality for end users while minimizing CAPEX and OPEX for content providers. As StarHub expands its OTT video service offering, Broadpeak solutions will easily scale without sacrificing video quality."

Broadpeak will demonstrate a variety of CDN solutions, including the BkM100 Mediator and BkS300, at CommunicAsia2013, stand BK3-01. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

