Adorama Offers Exclusive Discounts on the Flashpoint 500 LED Video 2-Light Kit

Expand your photography toolkit with two 500C LED dimmable lights plus carrying case and two Flashpoint 7.1' air-cushioned three-section light stands, all for the special price of 399.99 USD

New York, NY – June 13, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, just announced special pricing on the Flashpoint 500 LED Video 2-Light Kit. The package deal features two Flashpoint 500C LED Dimmable Lights, two Flashpoint 7.1’ Air-Cushioned Three-Section Light Stands and an Adorama 30” Deluxe Padded Tripod Case for just 399.99 dollars.

The Flashpoint 500C LED Dimmable Light is a flexible tool perfect for all video and still photography needs. Designed to run on AC and battery, the 500 daylight-balanced LEDs are controlled in two groups, allowing users to fine-tune the light output to their specific needs. Photographers can further modify their lighting setup by adjusting the built-in barn doors, which enable users to spill or flag light wherever needed. The Flashpoint 7.1’ air-cushioned three-section light stand provides reliability when shooting in studio and can support a wide variety of lights, softboxes and other various grip items. Adorama’s 30” Deluxe Padded Tripod Case is made from 1000 Denier Nylon and offers protection while storing tripods, the 500C LED panels or other photography accessories.

The Flashpoint 500C LED Dimmable Light Features:

50%-5900 Kelvin color temperature; 50%-3200 Kelvin color temperature

Two-way switch turns on all 500 bulbs or 250 bulbs

Works of AC V-style battery pack or XLR connection

Uses 500 ultra bright LEDs (5mm bulbs)

Four barn doors for directional lighting

13' power cord

Lightweight at just six pounds

Power output 42W

Check out AdoramaTV for an in-depth walk-through of the Flashpoint 500C LED light and visit the award-winning Adorama Learning Center for the latest tips and tricks on photography and videography, including how to get the ideal shot by modifying the lighting setup.

Special Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint 500 LED Video 2-Light Kit is available now for 399.99 USD (regular total retail value of 467.85 USD) and ships for free (7-10 day delivery) when ordered online at www.adorama.com. The kit is also available at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.

Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint 500C LED Dimmable Light Kit, at price points lower than competing name brands such as Profoto and Smith Victor.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.

Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA atwww.adorama.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####