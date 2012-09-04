Sencore to Distribute Elemental Technologies' Product Line Worldwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and PORTLAND, Ore. -- Aug. 30, 2012 -- Sencore today announced a distribution and marketing agreement with Elemental Technologies to resell and support Elemental's multiscreen video delivery solutions.

"Market demand is exploding for adaptive bit rate streaming technologies that enable multiscreen delivery. Our new partnership with Elemental puts Sencore on the fast track toward providing our customers with complete solutions for today's second-screen applications," said Joe Sucharda, vice president of marketing, at Sencore. "Elemental's state-of-the-art video processing solutions are the ideal complement to the Sencore line of OTT and video monitoring products, and will enable our customers to achieve unprecedented transcoding and encoding speeds as well as performance and economies of scale."

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., and with offices around the world, Elemental provides innovative solutions that drive scalable video delivery to TVs, PCs, tablets, and mobile devices. The company's core product family includes Elemental(R) Live, the world's most powerful live video processing and encoding system; Elemental(R) Server, the world's fastest file-based video processing and transcoding system; Elemental(R) Stream, providing video processing for downstream customization of content and delivery of multiple bit rate video across a CDN network; and Elemental(R) Conductor, enabling unified video management for two or more Elemental Live units with high availability. As part of the agreement, Sencore has purchased initial inventory from Elemental for internal streaming applications as well as customer demonstrations and evaluation.

"With its extensive sales channel, first class pre- and post-sales support services, and global customer base, Sencore is the ideal partner to help us expand our market reach and gain additional customer adoption for our content delivery solutions," said Dan Marshall, senior vice president of worldwide sales and service at Elemental. "Sencore's outstanding reputation for high-quality and versatile content monitoring and signal transmission products, combined with the company's in-house industry expertise and support, will ensure a successful and productive partnership as we move forward."

Sencore will highlight the Elemental product family on its stand 1.F56 at IBC2012.

