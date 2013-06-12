EditShare Expands Ark Tape Library Options

Boston, MA — June 12, 2013 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced the expansion of its Ark Tape library product offering. EditShare Ark Tape is an energy-efficient media backup and archiving solution that fully integrates with the company’s high-performance shared storage and asset management solutions. Powered by HP's robust LTO technology, the new Ark Tape libraries are available today in 2U/24-slot and 4U/48-slot configurations, and offer a broad choice of storage capacity and interfaces. The units support LTO-6 or LTO-5 tape drives with SAS or Fibre Channel connectivity.

Web-based remote management makes the EditShare Ark Tape libraries easy to manage from across the room or across the globe. Users can also easily manage tape media both in and out of the library with an included bar code reader, configurable mail slots and multiple 12-slot removable magazines. Users can increase capacity and/or performance by adding tape drives or stacking two libraries together into one larger unit.

New EditShare Ark Tape Library Specifications

Available in 2U (24 slots) or 4U (48 slots) form factor

Supports two LTO-6 or LTO-5 drives with 6 GB/sec SAS or 8 GB/sec Fibre Channel connectivity

Two removable 12-slot magazines, one of which contains a one-tape mail slot for the 2U configuration, or four removable 12-slot magazines, one of which contains a three-tape mail slot for the 4U configuration

Web-based GUI

Bar code reader

Includes rack mount kit and user documentation

New EditShare Ark Tape Library Expander

The optional EditShare Ark Tape Library Extender kit connects two tape libraries together, creating a new single, logical library that shares cartridges and drives.

Expander occupies one LTO drive slot on each unit

LTO drives can be migrated between 2U and 4U units as necessary

4U + 2U = Total of 72 slots

4U + 4U = Total of 96 slots

About EditShare Ark Tape

Designed for EditShare's own 24-, 48-, 72- and 96-slot tape libraries, and also compatible with LTO tape libraries from manufacturers such as HP, Quantum and SpectraLogic, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” (groups of tapes); for example, one for an entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Users can easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed.

Ark Tape jobs are “incremental.” Users can start copying files today, run the same job in the future, and only files that have been changed or added are copied. Users can search for archived material, view automatically generated proxy files, and restore files or entire EditShare Spaces using EditShare Flow Browse.

For more information on the EditShare Ark product line including the Disk and Tape, please visit the EditShare website at http://www.editshare.com/products/ark.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

