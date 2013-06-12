DPA Microphones Launches the Ultimate in Podium Microphones at InfoComm 2013

Company builds on the renowned audio quality of its highly regarded microphones to design new solutions that are ideal for the installation market

ORLANDO, FL, JUNE 12, 2013 – Internationally acclaimed for creating high quality live sound and recording microphones, DPA Microphones has now turned its attention to the installation market with the launch of two new Podium Microphones at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 744). Based on the company’s d:dicate™ Recording Microphones (formerly known as Reference Standard) and its renowned 4060 Miniature/d:vote™ 4099 Instrument Microphones, both solutions give AV installers and conference organizers the clear, transparent and precise sound they demand.

As a high-end solution, DPA is offering podium microphones that incorporate the modular capsules from its d:dicate Recording Microphones, which are acclaimed for their exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback. These new podium microphones combine the state-of-the-art d:dicate capsules with any of the company’s newly introduced modular active booms and modular active cables. With several capsules to choose from, DPA customers can access the exact microphone and boom or cable combination to meet their needs.

“Given the flexibility of our d:dicate range, creating a microphone for the installation and conference markets was an obvious step,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “We already had the high-end capsule and preamplifier technology needed to fulfil the audio component, so all we had to do was employ some ingenious mechanical solutions. By doing this, we have been able to adapt our boom and cable technology so that we can deliver high-end installation solutions for a wide variety of applications. Whether this is for a podium, desk top, stage stand or even a ceiling suspension, we have it covered with visually elegant and sonically superior products that boast all the robustness inherent in DPA’s ingenious engineering techniques.”

In addition to the high-end d:dicate solution, DPA has also developed a cost-effective, directional podium microphone based on two of its renowned miniature microphones, the 4060 and the d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphone.

These directional gooseneck microphones, which use interference tubes and pre-polarized backplates to ensure speech intelligibility, were originally devised on request from the Nobel Prize organization. In search of a dedicated podium solution for its 2012 Nobel Peace Prize presentation at Oslo City Hall in Norway, the organization required a microphone that could stand up to the acoustical challenges of its auditorium. To fit the need, DPA Microphones adapted its existing miniature capsule to give an off-axis frequency response that negated room reverberation while preserving the needed on-axis sensitivity for voice level. The company also positioned the capsule on a delicate gooseneck stand, which encompasses a sleek Scandinavian design. The result was so well received that the microphone was quickly adopted as a standard DPA product and is now available to all installation customers. This miniature podium microphone can also be used in a wireless configuration by employing the company’s innovative adapter that is available for its range of miniature microphones.

Both Podium Microphones will be available to the installation market beginning August 2013. For further information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com

DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.