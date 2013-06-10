Get the Best Possible Encode with a Free Webinar from Moviola

Encoding is a constantly changing and evolving world, make sure you stay on top of it with some help from Moviola.

With how quickly things change in the post-production world, it is absolutely critical for professional editors to keep up on the most recent codecs and encoding practices. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on June 11th at 11:30 AM PDT to cover exactly that material. Viewers will learn how to minimize file sizes while maximizing quality, and optimizing bandwidth. Techniques for pre-processing will be covered, as well as settings for encoding for media sites like blip.tv and YouTube. Details on the upcoming h.265 codec will also be discussed, meaning attendees will walk away with the most up to date information possible.

Presenter Philip Hodgetts is widely regarded as an expert in the field of digital media production, post-production and distribution. He is especially recognized for his unique ability to understand and develop workflows across all these areas for linear and interactive media.

If all that wasn’t enough, one lucky attendee will be taking home a free copy of either Tiffen Dfx Film/Video, or Tiffen Dfx Photo Plug-in. That’s a prize valued at nearly $500.00.

To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/demystifying-codecs-and-encoding/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

