Adorama Now Offering the Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor

With 1280×800 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDMI input/output, the newly enhanced field monitor is the perfect companion to all video-capable DSLR or HD camcorders



New York, NY – June 5, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, introduces the new and improved Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor to its extensive collection of HDSLR tools. Besting others in this category at a significantly low cost, the compact and lightweight field monitor offers five times the image size of a typical 3” on-camera LCD plus impressive 1280×800 pixel resolution, enabling extra-precise focusing and framing. The Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor offers a native 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio ideal for shooting in HD or full HD, with instant switching between black-bordered and full-screen display; it can be set to bordered 4:3 when necessary. The field monitor also features full HDMI input and output and 1:1 pixel mapping, which displays a magnified view at the camera’s actual pixel resolution.



Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor Highlight Features Include:



• 400 cd/m2 brightness and an exceptional 800:1 contrast ratio delivers rich, highly accurate color

• Wide viewing-angle (178 degrees horizontally and 178 degrees vertically) allows anyone on a shoot to see the live image clearly from wherever they’re standing

• Metal shell housing provides great protection from the elements and adds a level of display stability

• Eight LED-illuminated buttons, including four [F1-F2] with assignable functions, enable one-touch operation and intuitive onscreen menu navigation

• A headphone jack, a small mono speaker, a three-way power switch, and three 1/4-inch accessory/tripod bushings



The Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor Ships With:



• A foldable, clip-on sun hood which doubles as a screen protector

• A mini ball-head shoe mount bracket for flexible camera-top positioning

• A snap-on battery plate (battery optional)

• AC power adapter

• HDMI camera cable

Visit the Adorama Learning Center to learn how to use accessories such as field monitors toachieve perfectly exposed and focused videos.



Visit the Adorama website to discover more competitively priced professional video accessories from Flashpoint including clapboards, microphone flags, and viewfinders.



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor is available now for 400 USD and ships for free (7-10 day delivery) when ordered online at www.adorama.com. The field monitor is also available at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint 7” LED Field Monitor, at price points lower than competing name brands such as JVC and Marshall Electronics.



ABOUT ADORAMA



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store



Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



