HPA Awards Creative Category Early Bird Entry Fees Ends June 14

(Hollywood, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced that several important deadlines are approaching for the 8th Annual HPA Awards Call for Entries. Early Bird pricing, which will end June 14, 2013, provides reduced entry fees for the Creative Categories. The Creative Categories cover feature film, television and commercials and include Outstanding Color Grading, Editing and Sound, as well as an expanded Visual Effects category, which replaces the Compositing categories. Regular, non-discounted entry fees will apply for these categories from June 15 through the final Creative Category entry deadline of July 12, 2013. The final entry deadlines for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award and the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation are also nearing.

In addition to the Creative Categories, there are two awards that draw attention to other areas of post production with upcoming deadlines - The Engineering Excellence Award, which spotlights the companies and individuals bringing technical and creative ingenuity to the real world of post production while raising the profile of breakthrough technologies within the industry; and The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production, which was conceived to recognize companies and individuals who have made significant achievements and pushed the envelope forward in post production, whether in creative storytelling and/or technical innovation. Valid entries should demonstrate new approaches in tools, workflows or ideas from a technical, creative or efficiency perspective. Both Engineering Excellence and the Creativity and Innovation Award are accepting submissions through June 21, 2013.

The period of eligibility for the HPA Awards Creative Categories is September 11, 2012 through September 3, 2013. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. The HPA Awards will take place November 7, 2013 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Attracting attention for the companies and individuals who work creatively and technically to bring vision to reality, the awards are the standard by which creative and technical excellence in the art, science and craft of post production is measured.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

