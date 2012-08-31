yes, Israel’s Satellite Television Provider, Deploys Dalet Media Life for Program Preparation and Production

Dalet Media Life with MAM platform and workflow tools improves productivity with a streamlined workflow that includes file-based ingest, QC, editing, captioning and subtitles for high-value channels, VOD and new media platforms



Levallois-Perret, France – August 31, 2012 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management solutions for News, Sports, Program Preparation and Archiving, has announced that yes, the sole provider of satellite television services to Israel, has implemented Dalet Media Life for program preparation and production at its television play-out center in Kfar Saba. Dalet Enterprise Edition, the powerful Dalet MAM platform for Dalet Media Life, integrates with several other systems at yes to create a streamlined workflow by managing media and metadata through multiple aspects of program preparation including ingest, compliance editing and content enrichment. With more than a 580,000 subscribers, yes garners 40% of the country’s multi-channel TV market share with more than 168 video channels, radio and music channels, interactive game channels, information channels, pay-per-view video channels, 20 HD channels and Over the Top VOD service. In addition to providing news and general interest channels from major international broadcasters and networks, yes has signed acquisition agreements with the world’s leading film studios and producers thus assuring the widest choice of new movies at the highest quality. yes is well known for its 9 yes-branded, “larger than life” movie channels, multiple themed channels, and its documentary channel.



“Dalet Media Life with the Dalet Enterprise Edition MAM platform has given us a smoother workflow with much greater control along the production chain and as we prepare content for the 40 channels we program in-house. We’ve seen a big improvement in productivity,” says Oz Peleg, Head of Broadcast Centers for yes. “The system is extremely flexible and easily adapted to our preferred workflows. And the open architecture allows for integration with our other systems, giving us cross-system metadata management. We are strong promoters of applying advanced technologies to improve efficiencies and are very interested in the potential offered by Dalet Galaxy, the new MAM platform. We would definitely consider expanding the system down the road as we can envision how the new Business Process Management (BPM) workflow engine in Dalet Galaxy with real-time reporting metrics could give us greater visibility into all our processes and workflow steps. This kind of insight and precision makes it far easier to identify bottlenecks and continuously improve productivity.”



Dalet Media Life includes the Dalet Enterprise Edition MAM platform, a centralized content catalogue and workflow engine that orchestrates many tasks in the program prep workflow. Dalet Media Life also includes specially designed toolsets that facilitate the production chain covering ingest, dubbing and QC, rough-cut editing, subtitling and captioning as needed for broadcast, VOD or other platforms.



Accessible from a single user interface, these purpose-built tools enable a more collaborative workflow. At yes, multiple integrations provide a fluid workflow from start to finish. These include integrations with some of the leading providers of broadcast products including servers, storage, transcoders, business management systems, graphics, and NLEs.



“Broadcasters like yes realize that the value of the Dalet Media Life with the Dalet MAM platform goes well beyond managing the media and metadata. It extends to managing all the different steps of the workflow in unison in order to maximize resources, improve productivity and meet deadlines,” says Stephane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “The MAM can drive multiple workflows simultaneously with many tasks fully automated. Assignments can be orchestrated so that operators follow precise steps and procedures using the most efficient tools to finalize their tasks. yes is leveraging the capability of the MAM platform to continually improve efficiency and realize tangible benefits.”



About yes DBS Satellite Services

yes satellite was established in 1998, and launched its broadcasting services in July 2000. yes is Israel’s only provider of multi-channel television broadcasts via satellite, and was the first company to offer digital broadcasts and interactive television services. Since its inception, the company has recruited over 580,000 subscribers constituting 40% of Israel’s multi-channel television market share.



yes broadcasts more than 150 video channels, including 50 radio and music channels, a diverse range of interactive channels, games, information channels (including portals), as well as pay-per-view video channels, 20HD channels in 1080i format and Over the Top VOD service. yes broadcasts are renowned for their high picture and sound quality and the company was the first in Israel to broadcast advanced formats on a wide screen, utilizing Dolby voice technology, together with rapid user-friendly EPG interface.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



