New D1000 Decoder From Visionary Solutions Optimizes IPTV Delivery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- June 3, 2013 -- Internet Protocol television providers now have a powerful new technology solution for bringing high-definition video and audio content to their viewers. Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced the D1000, a new H.264 and MPEG-2 based decoder that supports SDI (3G/HD/SD), HDMI(R), and DVI outputs with resolutions from 480i up to 1080p60. The D1000 bridges the gap between expensive IRDs and consumer STBs, offering IPTV operators an end-to-end solution for streaming 1080p60 video and audio content affordably.

"The D1000 is an exciting innovation for the IPTV market, where delivering fast, best-in-class HD video and audio at a cost-effective price point is vital to success," said Jordan Christoff, VSI president and co-founder. "As IPTV operators continuously strive to improve their video and audio output, the D1000 offers the perfect balance of reliability, flexibility, high performance, and quality."

The D1000 supports VSI's widely deployed encoder series, which supplies exceptional performance and superior picture quality. After receiving H.264 or MPEG-2 audio and video content from a VSI encoder, the decoder outputs the content in real time into a high-quality 1080p, 1080i, or 720p HD stream at the lowest possible bit rate. The high-performance decoder is also able to ensure exceptional audio quality by supporting a wide range of audio standards, including AAC, MPEG-1/2, and optionally AC3.

Utilizing the D1000, operators can efficiently deliver professional-quality HD video and audio over IP networks at a very reasonable price point. The D1000 decoder is ideal for a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, enterprise, education, healthcare, and government, and offers an unmatched level of flexibility when compared with existing decoding technologies.

"Since expanding into the IPTV arena in 2004, Visionary Solutions has proven to be a pioneer in real-time transport of video over IP networks, and the D1000 marks the next milestone in those efforts," Christoff added.

The D1000 works seamlessly with all VSI encoders and features a high-density, compact design that enables it to be housed in the same MP1700 or MPP200 chassis system as other VSI blade encoders, dramatically reducing operational costs and rackspace requirements. Additionally, an HTTP API allows easy integration with third-party middleware systems.

VSI will demonstrate the advanced capabilities and features of the D1000 at InfoComm 2013, booth 2431, June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) develops and manufactures open-standard solutions that harness the power and flexibility of IP networks to deliver real-time video and audio. With a passion for innovation and customer service, VSI provides outstanding products recognized for their value, performance, versatility, and quality. VSI products support the industry's latest technology standards, including H.264, making the company a trusted partner for solutions in the enterprise, education, government, house of worship, entertainment, healthcare, and broadcast markets. VSI sets the industry standard for high-quality video transport over IP networks.

