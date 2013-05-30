DPA Microphones Appoints Niels Jørgen Øhrgaard

In a move that will significantly strengthen its market position, DPA Microphones has appointed Niels Jørgen Øhrgaard as its new Executive VP for Sales.

Øhrgaard joins DPA Microphones from Reson where he was Executive VP Global Sales and Marketing. He has also held similar positions at other high tech companies including Hasselblad A/S and ScanView A/S – Purup Eskofot A/S.

Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones, says: “Niels Jørgen has spent the last 20 years developing and growing sales globally for a range of companies and we are delighted that DPA will now benefit from this extensive experience. His appointment comes at an exciting time for DPA. We have recently introduced the new d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, which has been well received by the audio industry, and we are also introducing other new product ranges that will appeal to a wide variety of industry sectors. Having Niels Jørgen on board will allow us to capitalize on existing business channels and extend into new business areas.”

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, Jørgen Øhrgaard moved into R&D and then sales where his negotiation skills and ability to motivate staff produced outstanding results for the companies he worked for. Now based in Copenhagen, he has travelled extensively and has lived in various countries including the Philippines, Chile and Kenya.

Commenting on his appointment, Øhrgaard says: “DPA’s microphone products have an international reputation for audio accuracy, reliability and superb engineering and this heritage offers enormous potential for the company to grow its global business. There are numerous applications for DPA’s technology and this gives us plenty of scope to develop new business channels. I hope that my experience in dealing with strategic sales will ensure the profitability of the company and extend that profitability to DPA’s partners around the world.”

