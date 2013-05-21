Mosart Builds U.S. Presence With New Sales and Service Organization Headed by Industry Veteran David Workman

BERGEN, Norway -- May 21, 2013 -- Mosart Medialab today announced that it is expanding its presence in the United States by establishing a direct sales and service organization, headed by David Workman, recently appointed CEO of Mosart USA. The organization will complement and extend Mosart's existing distributor-based sales channels and ensure that the company's U.S. customers enjoy the same 24-hour-a-day service for which Mosart is known worldwide.

"Our newsroom automation technology is the undisputed market leader in Europe and, more recently, also in Oceania, with growing adoption in other markets as well," said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab. "David's familiarity with the U.S. market and his connection with broadcasters across the country will be critical as we strengthen our focus on this area. A U.S.-based organization under David's leadership will be valuable not only in fostering awareness of Mosart(R) automation, but also in assuring the high quality, consistency, and availability of our sales and support services."

Workman takes on leadership of the Mosart USA organization with three decades of industry experience, most recently as senior director of the Live Broadcast market segment at Grass Valley(R). He also has held senior technical and management positions at Abekas Video Systems and at Microsoft(R), where he worked on video technologies including the VC-1 codec used in Blu-ray Disc(TM) mastering.

"As the only newscast automation system built from the ground up to perform in a 24-hour automation environment, Mosart automation offers broadcasters the best solution for telling their stories," said Workman. "Whether for news, weather, sports news, or other recurring programs, Mosart automation dramatically reduces the cost of production, offering users an unparalleled ROI. I look forward to demonstrating this value for broadcasters across the United States."

The Mosart operation in the United States, Mosart LLC, is registered in Delaware as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosart Medialab AS. Further information about Mosart USA and its products is available at www.mosart-USA.com, by phone at +1 301 852 0676, or email: David.Workman@Mosart-USA.com.

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Mosart/DavidWorkman.zip

Photo Caption: David Workman, CEO Mosart USA

