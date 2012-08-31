Jünger Audio’s New V*AP Voice Processor Makes Its Debut At IBC 2012

At IBC 2012(Hall 10, Stand D20), dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is unveilingV*AP, a brand new two channel voice processor that is specifically designed to make life easier for engineers working inradio stations and TV production voice-overstudios.

V*APdraws on Jünger Audio’s extensive experience with previous Voice Processing devices such as its v-series, but adds new tools and algorithms to create a new, easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality.

V*AP’smain task is to offer perfect control of microphone recordings butJünger Audio has also includedprocessing such as HP/LP filtering, dynamic section, full parametric EQ and de-essing. All of theV*APfunctions can be easily performed with the click of a mouse,making it hassle free for any journalist or reporter to use. Jünger Audio has also provided adedicated voice leveler combined with a voice over circuit to help integrate voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for embedded audio becomes an attractive feature

of theV*AP.

Available aseither an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit,V*APoffers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also use used withan optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps.

Another key feature ofV*APis the inclusion ofSpectral Signature™,Jünger Audio’sautomatic spectral sound management algorithm thatdynamically boosts and attenuates frequency bands to preserve natural balance while achieving station sound without wide band crushing tools.With Spectral Signature™, users can automatically analyze the ideal recording of their voice (direct or over telephone lines) and easily create pre-defined sound fingerprints that become the reference the algorithm matches to on all subsequent live recordings.

For more information on V*AP and the entire Jünger Audio range, please visit www.junger-audio.comor visit the company at IBC 2012, Hall 10, Stand D20.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.