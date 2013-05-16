NUGEN Audio Announces Updates to LM-Correct and Loudness Management Batch Processor

Dialog Gate Option Enables Automatic Loudness Measurement of Dialog Sections

LEEDS, U.K. -- May 16, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has released an update to its LM-Correct loudness analysis and correction tool and its Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processor. The update adds a dialog gate option to both tools that enables sound engineers to measure dialog sections within source material automatically.

Dialog gating can be used to automate dialog-anchored loudness measurement and correction, facilitating decisions based on the loudness of sections with dialog in the source material. In conjunction with other loudness parameters, the dialog measure can also be used as an indicator of dialog clarity.

"The addition of a dialog-gated measurement adds an additional level of flexibility to our offline loudness tools," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "We are committed to providing tools that meet ITU, ATSC (CALM Act), and EBU standards. Adding a dialog gate option ensures our users have the ongoing ability to comply automatically with the full range of broadcast delivery specifications based on current international loudness standards."

In addition to the dialog gate option, new presets within LM-Correct add a 10-second, short-term loudness sliding window that works in conjunction with the dialog-gated program loudness. Similarly, LMB benefits from the addition of a fully adjustable short-term sliding window parameter, making it possible to adhere to specifications based upon variants of the typical EBU three-second measure.

The updates are free for all current users.

More information about LM-Correct, the LMB processor, and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

