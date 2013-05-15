Canon releases new high performance professional series zoom lens

Leading photo, video and electronics retailer Adorama is one of the first to have the

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4 IS USM Extender 1.4X available for pre-order



New York, NY – May 14, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is one of the first retailers to make the newest Canon professional series lens available for pre-order.



The Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4X is a high performance L-series super-telephoto zoom lens. Ideally suited to the needs of sports and wildlife photographers, its built-in 1.4x extender allows users to reach 280 – 560mm at f/5.6 with just a flip of a switch, and, combined with the 9-blade circular aperture and optimized lens placement and coatings, delivers soft backgrounds, reduced ghosting and outstanding color fidelity. One fluorite and four UD lens elements provide excellent chromatic aberration correction throughout its entire zoom range.



Autofocusing is fast, accurate and nearly silent thanks to its ring ultrasonic motor (USM). Along with internal focusing, a high-speed CPU and optimized autofocus algorithms, the lens provides superior focusing performance. In Power Focus mode, focus shifts are smooth and quiet, a great feature for wildlife photographers as well as filmmakers. There are three image stabilization modes – standard, panning and during-exposure-only – which assist in a broad range of shooting situations. The optical image stabilizer can correct up to four shutter speed stops.



Fluorine coating on the front and rear lenses helps reduce fingerprints and repel dust, and the entire lens is highly resistant to dust and water.



The Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4X lens is available for pre-order now at Adorama.com. Also available for pre-order is the companion Canon hard lens case.



