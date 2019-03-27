The Switch to Launch Digital Media Pool Port Offering at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS — March 27, 2019 — The Switch®, a global leader of managed, private cloud services that enhance live video productions anywhere in the world, will launch its newest digital media delivery service offering, The Switch Digital Connect™, at this year’s 2019 NAB Show (South Hall 3714). The Switch Digital Connect extends The Switch’s worldwide footprint and its continually expanding service offerings to allow customers to seamlessly and simultaneously deliver live events to linear, digital, social and over-the-top (OTT) networks around the world.

For over 15 years, The Switch has offered its customers the ability to establish global pool feeds, simultaneously delivering entertainment, news and promotional content to traditional broadcast platforms via The Switch’s global network of more than 800 of the world’s leading content producers and distributors.

The Switch Digital Connect serves as an extension of that service, allowing customers to simultaneously push content to both traditional broadcasters as well as all major digital platforms, including Facebook Live, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and others. The true value of The Switch Digital Connect is its unique ability to seamlessly and reliably push content to multiple social platforms, which has traditionally been costly and time consuming.

“As digital, social and OTT platforms continue to drive content production and consumption, it’s more important than ever that The Switch develop solutions to provide our customers with the ability to efficiently push content to multiple platforms,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. “The Switch Digital Connect allows artists, producers, gamers and influencers the ability to distribute high-quality feeds of their live content, simultaneously, to the world’s leading digital platforms, and to more than 800 leading global content producers and distributors connected to The Switch network.”

Customers can learn more about The Switch Digital Connect at The Switch’s exhibit at the 2019 NAB Show (SU3714), or visit www.theswitch.tv/nab.

About The Switch

The Switch provides a managed, private cloud service that enhances live video production anywhere in the world. The company offers a scalable broadcast production and transmission platform that puts control exactly where the customer needs it: in their facilities, at The Switch or both. The Switch connects over 800 of the world’s largest content producers and distributors to each other and to professional sports and event venues and provides a unique meet-me point for seamlessly connecting media outlets, streaming platforms and Web services.