The Canadian Space Agency Selects VuWall for Control Room Operations

MONTREAL — Oct. 10, 2019 — VuWall, leader in video wall control and AV network management, today announced that the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) successfully deployed VuWall's VuScape processor to monitor the launch of the satellites and their trajectory for the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM). Installed by Applied Electronics, VuScape video wall controller shares and manages incoming content to the control rooms' video walls.

"The RCM will collect information from multiple satellites that is critical to maritime management, disaster management, and ecosystem monitoring in Canada," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "From a single VuScape processor, the CSA can manage multiple surfaces and streams of information, cutting down on the amount of cabling. This is an excellent example of how our affordable visualization solutions can be scaled and tailored to meet the needs of any organization — from the smallest to the largest and most mission-critical deployments — while adding capabilities that further the value of the system."

For the project, VuWall's VuScape processor shares the incoming information on the video wall in both mission control rooms and meeting rooms. Control room operators can easily configure and update the layouts as needed on each of the video walls, providing them with at-a-glance information that's vital for performing maintenance and control operations on the satellites that they are mandated to monitor. With a single VuScape processor driving multiple video walls in multiple rooms, the CSA is able to manage the access and control of each individual surface with user profile management, limiting access to view and/or manage video wall content only to authorized personnel.

More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About VuWall

VuWall, leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/191010VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_CSA.jpg

Photo Caption: Canadian Space Agency Selects VuWall for Control Room Operations

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155