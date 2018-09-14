Telstra Partners With Broadpeak to Create Innovative Hybrid Unicast/LTE-B Solution for Fixed and Mobile Networks

Based on Dynamic Device Detection, the New Solution Utilizes CDN Selection, Analytics, and Cloud Technologies to Reduce Content Delivery Costs and Improve QoE

RENNES, France — Sept. 14, 2018 — Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, and Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications operator, today announced plans to jointly implement an innovative solution to optimize video quality and efficiency over fixed and mobile networks. The joint solution — which relies on Broadpeak’s umbrellaCDN™ content delivery network selector and BkA100 analytics running on the Telstra networks, along with Telstra’s intelligent device detection solution — is expected to dramatically increase video streaming quality optimization and efficiency for telco operators while providing the best possible quality of experience (QoE) for their end users.

“Video streaming is driving a rapid increase in mobile data growth and brings new opportunities to further improve the video experience for our customers efficiently on our network,” said Channa Seneviratne, Telstra’s executive director network and infrastructure engineering. “By forming this strategic partnership with Broadpeak and through Telstra’s investments in media optimization, such as LTE-Broadcast and HEVC, we remain committed to delivering to our customers the highest quality and most compatible streaming experience, while achieving network efficiency. In due course, we look forward to offering this valuable solution with other telco operators outside of Australia as part of our alliance with Broadpeak.”

Broadpeak and Telstra’s solution will intelligently detect device capability in real time and combine business rules defined in the umbrellaCDN to maximize the bits for quality curve of video delivered over the network. Advanced codecs such as HEVC, and the one-to-many efficiency of LTE-Broadcast will also form part of the real time decisions made to drive greater end-to-end benefits.

“By using this solution, operators will no longer need to wait for mass adoption before converting to a new codec to maximize their end users’ video streaming QoE; instead, they will be able to take advantage of bandwidth efficiencies early and deliver better experiences at the leading edge of the adoption curve,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Working with Telstra, we are proud to be able to soon offer what will be the world’s first solution that combines unicast delivery, LTE-Broadcast, analytics, and cloud technologies to boost end-user video quality experiences and content delivery savings for operators.”

Broadpeak and Telstra will demonstrate the new solution at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 5.B78. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe, and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

