Telestream Announces Vantage Cloud Port

Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts, February 26th, 2019 – At NAB 2019, on booth SL3308, Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, will unveil Vantage Cloud Port, a groundbreaking new approach to media processing workflows whether in the cloud, on premises or both. Available in April 2019, Vantage Cloud Port will be shown publicly for the first time at NAB where attendees will be able to see first-hand how the powerful Vantage Media Processing Platform can seamlessly create hybrid cloud-based deployments with predictable, SaaS pricing.

Every workflow is unique, and organizations require a media processing solution that can intelligently adapt and scale on demand. The cloud is not always the best choice to process media, and neither is on-prem. Frequently, a hybrid approach is required since efficiencies and cost savings can only come from processing media where it resides, minimizing ingress and egress.

“Vantage Cloud Port can implement jobs from a repository of containerized version-matched Vantage processing engines in the cloud,” said Max Denton, Product Manager at Telestream. “This enables flexible, intelligent hybrid media processing workflows built on the foundation of the industry standard-Vantage.”

Vantage Cloud Port allows seamless Cloud execution of Vantage processing actions using containerized micro-services with engines identical to on-prem services. These modular, orchestrated building blocks can optimize both brownfield and greenfield deployments. Any existing or new Vantage installation can seamlessly transfer specific processes to/from the cloud provider of choice. Existing Vantage users also gain access to cloud-capable actions even if those actions are unlicensed in their on-premises Vantage system. Most significantly, Vantage logic is configured to decide if processing is to be done on-prem or in the cloud based on media location and/or domain utilization.

Vantage Cloud Port builds upon Vantage allowing customers to modify workflows at any time, without any workflow onboarding. Any existing user of Vantage can easily utilize Vantage Cloud Port to augment on-prem processing. “Vantage Cloud Port puts a real focus on business agility by enabling companies to scale processing resources in a timely manner with lower upfront fixed costs,” says Scott Murray, VP Product Management at Telestream. “Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for organizations to compress time to market and increase unit volume throughput and Vantage Cloud Port finally makes that easy.”

Vantage Cloud Port couples the power of Vantage with the simplicity of SaaS. With 100% OPEX predictable SaaS pricing, Vantage Cloud Port, running on Telestream Cloud, represents a simple, deterministic approach for billing based on output content minute. A single vendor, multi-cloud SaaS model means one bill to pay for execution, compute, and management. Compute resources are deployed in whichever cloud provider hosts the media.

“When utilizing the cloud, it’s very important to have pricing that is predictable and competitive,” says Murray. “When building a Vantage workflow, any actions set to ‘cloud mode’ indicate a per-minute processing price. This transparent, à la carte model translates customer requirements into easily understood usage-based pricing.”

For more information on Vantage Cloud Port visit: https://www.telestream.net/vantage/vantage-cloud-port.htm