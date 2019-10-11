TAG Video Systems Executives Tapped to Share Expertise at Two NY Events

CCO Kevin Joyce to speak at Video Services Forum October meeting

CEO Abe Zerbib to serve as panelist at SVG’s TranSPORT event

New York – October 10, 2019 – Two TAG Video Systems’ Executives will be sharing their expertise with sold-out crowds at industry events in October. Kevin Joyce, TAG’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer has been tapped as a speaker at Video Services Forum’s (VSF) October 14 meeting, and CEO Abe Zerbib is slated to serve as a panelist at Sport Video Group’s (SVG) TranSPORT conference on Tuesday, October 15. VSF and SVG have teamed up to hold back-to-back events at the Microsoft Technology Center In New York.

On Monday, October 14, Joyce will address attendees at VSF’s October meeting. VSF, an international association dedicated to interoperability and quality metrics, hosts forums to identify and address issues involving the development, engineering, installation, testing and maintenance of video networking technologies. Joyce’s presentation - Achieving low latency in 100% software in uncompressed (2110 JPEG 2K) workflows – will be delivered from 1:15 – 2:00 PM and will delve into the need for low latency in live-production applications, the journey to embracing SMPTE ST 2110, and the benefits of software-based systems to broadcasters.

On Tuesday, October 15 from 1:20 – 2:00 PM Zerbib will join other distinguished industry professionals at SVG's annual TranSPORT conference on a panel titled - Traditional vs. OTT Distribution Technology: Where are we? The session will explore the shift from linear TV to streaming outlets and engage the participants in a discussion about their technological strategies, how to deliver a high-quality viewing experience to fans regardless of their preferred screen, and where the business is headed.

Both Joyce and Zerbib will draw upon their first-hand experience working with TAG, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions, and the world’s first and only 100% Software, 100% IP solution capable of running on standard off-the-shelf-hardware for all four primary video applications: Live Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT.

The events, both of which have sold-out registration, precede NAB Show New York - the popular, annual industry Trade Show to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 16 & 17 where Joyce and Zerbib will be available in Booth N 861 to demonstrate TAG’s solution and talk to visitors about its benefits.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with the highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

TAG Video Systems contact:

Danna Mann

Europe: +33 1 86 26 94 00

US : +1 315 646 8400

mailto:danna@tagvs.com

Press contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

+1 – 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv