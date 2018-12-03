SuiteLife Systems Expands Broadcast Monitoring Product Line, Announces Partnership With RF Power Sensor Manufacturer TJH Systems Pty. Ltd. of Australia

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Dec. 3, 2018 — Broadcast's advanced monitoring and control solutions provider, SuiteLife Systems of California, has just announced a partnership with TJH Systems Pty. Ltd., the Australian-based manufacturer and worldwide distributor of JASMOS high-quality RF power monitoring sensors and related technologies.

"At SuiteLife Systems, we continually seek to expand the features and functionality of our 'Manage, Monitor, and Control' automation solutions, so we are pleased to combine efforts with TJH Systems, who have now released the industry's most advanced dual-RF power sensor — the JASMOS model 9207NMS," said Nigel Brownett, president of SuiteLife Systems. "As our industry moves deeper into an IP-based world, SuiteLife actively seeks partnerships with other companies that truly understand the concept of software-driven hardware, rather than old analog hardware designs with software added as an afterthought."

"We are excited about this opportunity to work deeply with another network management system company that understands the importance of versatility, adaptability, and accuracy. There is a perfect fit between our companies' products, and users will benefit from the advantages this commonality naturally provides," said Trevor Harwood, managing director of TJH Systems.

About TJH Systems Pty Ltd

South Australia-based TJH Systems has provided custom product and integration solutions for decades. Their JASMOS RF Power Sensors are at the heart of many NMS solutions around the world, and boast open architecture, compact size, and incredible accuracy from 44-906 MHz, regardless of modulation scheme. Full data is measured and converted to digital within millimeters of the source, and can be delivered via all proven automation and IP industry standards.

About SuiteLife Systems

SuiteLife Systems is a division of California-based NFB Consulting LLC, providing streamlined advanced automation system solutions across the broadcast industry. The SLS integrated software approach focuses upon scalability, flexibility, usability, and maintainability, and offers broadcasters a variety of monitoring and control solutions, unmatched in adaptability, and housed within the smallest footprints in the industry. From the simple monitoring of a single remote site, to a NOC solution controlling hundreds of sites monitoring thousands of disparate data points, SLS supplies proven evergreen solutions that will Manage, Monitor, and Control a broadcaster's world for decades, not simply months.

