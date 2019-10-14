Student Awards Presented by the American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) announced this year’s Student Heritage Award winners at an event at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood on October 12. Three student filmmakers were chosen from 12 nominees for demonstrating exceptional cinematography skills in their submitted work. The 2019 winners are:

Richard H. Kline Student Heritage Award – Graduate Category:

Lucas Dziedzic from the American Film Institute for “Animals”

Richard H. Kline Student Heritage Award – Undergraduate Category:

Oscar Ignacio Jimenez from Brigham Young University for “Gather”

Haskell Wexler Student Documentary Award:

Jazleana Jones from Florida State University for “King, Charles”

“After watching the nominees’ work, it’s exciting to see how the next generation of filmmakers visually interprets scripts for the screen,” says ASC President Kees van Oostrum. “Our winners took a genuine approach to telling stories that evoked a range of emotions, impressing the jury of ASC members. Their mastery of the art and craft of cinematography is inspiring and bodes well for the future of entertainment.”

Designed to encourage and support a new generation, the annual ASC Student Heritage Awards also celebrate the memory of an ASC member. This year’s Undergraduate and Graduate Award was named in honor of Oscar®-nominee Richard H. Kline, ASC (“Camelot,” “King Kong”). The Documentary category is dedicated to multi Oscar®-winner Haskell Wexler, ASC (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “Bound for Glory”).

Numerous past ASC Student Heritage Awardees have gone on to successful careers in filmmaking and several are now ASC members themselves, including Nelson Cragg, Masanobu Takayanagi, and Lisa Wiegand.

For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com, and follow them on Instagram (@the_asc), or join American Cinematographer on Facebook, Twitter (@AmericanCine), and Instagram (@american_cinematographer).