STORYK / MOLHO FAMILY PROFESSIONAL WRITING AND MUSIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOLARSHIP AWARD ESTABLISHED AT BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC
BOSTON, MASS: The Storyk/Molho Family Scholarship Award was established in July 2018 with a gift to Berklee College of Music ("The Institution") of $20,000 by the families of Berklee graduate David Molho, (and upcoming graduate Ivan Molho) and WSDG Founding Partners Beth Walters and John Storyk, in memory of John’s father, Les Storyk, a great believer in education and the arts.
The Fund will support academically and financially deserving students in their later semesters of study in the Music Production & Engineering (MP&E) program. John Storyk serves as an adjunct professor of Studio Design and Acoustics at Berklee College of Music. He, along with the entire WSDG family are long-time supporters of Berklee and have been responsible for the design of many of the College’s state-of-the-art studios over the past 15 years, including the 160 Massachusetts Avenue Complex in Boston, and the Berklee Valencia, Spain Music Production Education Complex.
We congratulate this year’s recipients, William Yeo and Arthur Palgi,” John Storyk remarked. “And we wish them well as they pursue their careers in the industry.”
Header Photo: (l-t-r 2019 Scholarship recipients, Arthur Palgi and William Yeo with WSDG Founding Partner, John Storyk, Berklee College of Music student Ivan Molho and recent graduate David Molho in the 160 Mass. Ave. Studio One Live Room.
