STITCHER INTRODUCES WSDG-DESIGNED NYC STUDIOS

NEW YORK: Podcasts currently reach over 73 million affluent, highly educated and exceedingly mobile listeners in the U.S. alone. Stitcher is among the earliest, the most creative and most successful proponents of this vibrant medium. Providing a 360-degree suite of production, distribution and monetization services to artists, entertainers and thought leaders, Stitcher is the parent company of leading comedy podcasting network, Earwolf, as well as Midroll, the company’s advertising & sales arm. To better service the creators and producers that the company works with, Stitcher’s management team made a move to build out larger production facilities in both its New York and LA offices. A comprehensive search for the best studio architect/acoustician led chief engineer John DeLore to WSDG Walters-Storyk Design Group.

WSDG-designed Stitcher Studios CR & Studio A ©John Muggenborg

“Our brand new headquarters are in an incredible 20,000 square foot space in midtown Manhattan overlooking Bryant Park. We identified a specific footprint of about 2,000 square feet to be our new production studios,” DeLore says. “From the beginning, we worked closely with WSDG Project Manager, Romina Larregina to define our operational needs, both present and future, and to weigh those against the available space. The end result is a beautiful suite of three studios and two edit rooms, plus two additional ISO booths. We can accommodate anything from a one-on-one interview, to an 8-person roundtable, to the recording of live music in our Studio A.” DeLore also noted that most consumers of podcasts listen in earbuds or headphones. “The voices are right there next to your ear drums, so we need to be extremely particular about getting high-fidelity sound up front. That starts with the room design, and WSDG understood how vital it was that our design incorporate complete room-within-room, floating floor isolation to preclude any leakage. Key gear components include Sennheiser microphones and Neumann Monitors.”

WSDG–designed Stitcher Studios Live Room ©John Muggenborg

Romina Larregina believes Stitcher’s studios epitomize the concept of uncompromising attention to detail. “Decoupled floors, wall and ceiling structures were implemented to insure the level of isolation required between the various studios positioned adjacent to each other,” she says. “A clean, bright, straightforward floor plan optimizes every inch of allotted floor space with the most appropriate acoustic treatments to further enhance the overall high quality sound environment. Studio A was designed to set frequent musical guests completely at ease for their performance sessions. Stitcher Studios represent a new standard for podcast production,” she concludes.

All photos ©John Muggenborg

