Stewart Filmscreen Debuts New Balón Edge Projection Screen With a Sleek, Modern-Looking Ultra-Thin Frame

Visit Stewart Filmscreen, at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 2304

TORRANCE, Calif. — Aug. 27, 2019 — Stewart Filmscreen, the only two-time Academy Award®-winning manufacturer of professional projection screens and reference-standard projection screen materials for the audiovisual industry, today introduced the all-new Balón Edge. This new addition to the Balón series combines the best projection screen surface available with an ultra-thin frame, providing a minimalistic black border finish.

"The new Balón Edge is the perfect wall-mount screen for those who want a thinly framed projection screen," said Mary Stewart, CEO and owner of Stewart Filmscreen. "Each Balón Edge projection screen is handmade to match your specific viewing needs and made to order for your particular venue. You know you are getting the best when you choose Stewart Filmscreen, and you'll know this as soon as you open the box. No other company builds to the exacting quality of Stewart, and no other screen company has the breadth of screen fabrics that we do."

Both a residential and a pro AV projection screen, the Balón Edge is ideal anywhere two-piece projection is needed. Like the original Balón Borderless, this new screen can be custom-fabricated in any size, up to 16 feet in image width — all seamless — and in any aspect ratio. The Balón Edge features a 0.4-inch border that either can be wrapped in luxurious, Velux light-deadening material that is perfect for overscan light absorption or kept minimalist as a bare-metal painted frame. Both the Balón Borderless and Balón Edge have a one-inch frame depth, keeping the screen snug to the wall.

The Balón series video projection screens feature impeccable fit and finish and offer the same unlimited fabric options customers have come to expect from Stewart Filmscreen. All of Stewart Filmscreen's 16K+ flexible front projection screen fabrics are available for Balón Edge along with MicroPerf X² THX Ultra and CinemaPerf screen perforation for sound transparency. LED lighting is available as an option.

The base price (MSRP) for Balón Edge is $2,913. The screen is delivered carefully rolled up in a box and packaged with the EZ Mount mounting brackets, hardware and all the instructions needed to assemble the screen. Like all Stewart Filmscreen projection screens, Balón Edge is easy to assemble and built to last.

More information is available at www.stewartfilmscreen.com.

# # #

About Stewart Filmscreen®

Stewart Filmscreen® is the premier manufacturer of professional projection screens since 1947. Headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Singapore, Stewart is the preferred choice for major movie studios, discerning integrators and consultants, architects, and audio-video enthusiasts. With unparalleled ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing capabilities and unrivaled image fidelity, two-time Academy Award®-winning Stewart Filmscreen produces the most optically immaculate projection screens for the world's most discerning customers. Using proprietary material science and innovative manufacturing methods along with a solutions-driven design team, Stewart can custom-engineer a projection screen solution to meet nearly every need. Simply put, if a screen can be imagined, Stewart Filmscreen can deliver it.

All products, product names, trademarks and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.

PR Link:www.wallstcom.com/StewartFilmscreen/190827StewartFilmscreen.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/StewartFilmscreen/StewartFilmscreen-BalonEdge.jpg

Image Caption: The All-New Balón Edge From Stewart Filmscreen

Follow Stewart Filmscreen:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StewartFilmscrn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StewartFilmscreen

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stewart-filmscreen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stewart.filmscreen/