Stage Tec’s NAB Premiere to Include Wealth of New Products

Las Vegas, NV – April 2018… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio equipment, will present a range of innovations at NAB (N1424). At its American premiere, Stage Tec will show two new boards for the NEXUS audio routing system, the AVATUS, the IP mixing console, and new software-based features for the AURUS and CRESCENDO mixing consoles.

Stage Tec’s Router Interface AES67 (RIF67)—the latest board for the NEXUS router—will be shown and demonstrated for the first time in USA. The equivalent for the NEXUS Base Devices — the NEXUS Fiber and IP Interface (XFIP) — is brand new and will have its world premiere. Both boards implement the AES67.IO module as a result of the partnership with DirectOut and support the approach of non-proprietary audio and control networking. The module enables powerful audio networks to be created via an audio over IP connection.

Stage Tec will also introduce its new AVATUS mixing console, which incorporates a flexible, modular design, and is fully IP-based. The many functions already implemented give an excellent impression of the console’s intuitive workflow operation. The AVATUS display and operating philosophy is based on large multi-touch screens. Only the currently relevant, context related functions are displayed. Also new is the color coding of faders and rotary encoders, which enables rapid and intuitive operation. AVATUS varies in size from one to eight bays, which connect via IP and allow for distributed placement for remote productions. Coupled with the decentralized mode of operation, dispensing with the center section gives users ultimate flexibility in multi-user operation.

Stage Tec’s new Software Release 4.5 also adds several audio processing highlights for AURUS and CRESCENDO. Customers who work in broadcast, production and post-production, and live events will all benefit from the latest features.

During NAB, Stage Tec will be located at booth N1424.

