Stage Tec Rolls Out Software Release 4.8.1 for AURUS and CRESCENDO

The right screen shows the Waves integration in Crescendo

Berlin, Germany - August 2019… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, has rolled out software release 4.8.1 for its AURUS and CRESCENDO consoles. This update offers interesting features for users in both broadcast and theater environments.

With this release, Waves integration is possible in all AURUS and CRESCENDO systems. In both consoles, remote control of the Waves multiracks is via snapshot automation. The multirack snapshots can be assigned to the console snapshots at will, even multiple times.

The Stage Tec auto mixer can be extended to as many as eight groups with the new release. Since Release 4.3, the auto mixer has been integrated into the console design of AURUS and CRESCENDO platinum and can be used in all input channels. Eight auto mixers can work simultaneously, independently of each other, for example for eight parallel rounds of talks.

The De-Esser was previously available in both AURUS and CRESCENDO platinum consoles as a channel module in each input channel. Now the De-Esser is also available in the channel libraries. AURUS requires a new control cassette for this feature.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console was launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com

