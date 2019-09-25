Stage Tec NEXUS XFIP/RIF67 Receives "ST2110 JT-NM Tested" Label

The Stage Tec XFIP and RIF67 AoIP interfaces

Wuppertal, Germany - September 2019… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, participated in the JT-NM Tested Program for the second time this year in August. After the first test series in the USA took place in Texas, this time the standardized test procedure took place at the Riedel company headquarters in Wuppertal. Stage Tec participated again with the NEXUS AoIP interfaces XFIP/RIF67 and received the label "SMPTE ST 2110 JT-NM Tested".

NEXUS XFIP/RIF67 was evaluated in two test series. The ST2110-30 test dealt with system requirements and payload formats for uncompressed audio streams. The second test, ST2022-7, assessed uninterrupted takeover between two streams disturbed alternately.

The JT-NM Tested program is a process that documents the extent to which SMPTE ST 2110 is already established. This provides customers with comprehensible criteria for product and system decisions. Stage Tec has always been committed to open standards and supports this commitment with its membership of AIMS, an alliance that promotes standards-based protocols for interoperability over IP.

The results of the JT-NM Tested program were presented in the IP showcase of the IBC, where the catalog, with a detailed description of the test procedure, the results, and the list of participants was also published. The online catalogue can be accessed here: http://jt-nm.org/jt-nm_tested/

The Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) is the organizer of the test procedures. JT-NM promotes the development of interoperable IP technologies for professional media through standardized test procedures. JT-NM is supported by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the Video Services Forum (VSF).

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console was launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com

