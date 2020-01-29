Stage Tec @ ISE: IP-based NEXUS Connections

NEXUS Base Device connections: XFOC/RFOC interfaces for fiber and/or XFIP/RIF67 interfaces for IP

Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 2020… The NEXUS audio network, manufactured by Stage Tec in Berlin, was previously designed exclusively for networking using a proprietary fiber optic cable protocol. At the ISE (booth 7-W194), Stage Tec will demonstrate that NEXUS can now also communicate with remote single or multiple Base Devices based on IP. Bidirectional AES67 streams are set up in which audio and control data are transmitted together. This feature is implemented via the NEXUS XFIP or RIF67 interfaces, both of which are equipped with the DirectOut AES67.IO module. Using an XFIP or RIF67 interface, up to eight IP links to other NEXUS Base Devices are possible.

Thanks to this feature, NEXUS networks are independent of proprietary cabling and enable remote production and wide area networking through IP-based connectivity.

