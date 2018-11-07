Stage Tec Expands Distribution in Latin America

Pierre Maquea from the SDLive team

Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 2018… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, is expanding its activities in Latin America and welcomes SDLive, a new distribution partner in Brazil. SDLive was founded in Sao Paulo in 2015 with the aim of providing professional audio installations to television and radio broadcasters as well as organizers of major live events. The new distributor will handle the entire Stage Tec product range in Latin America and provide technical support. Existing Brazilian customers such as SBT, Reda Bahia de Televisao and EPTV will now also be supported by SDLive.

Pierre Maquea from the SDLive team is an engineer and consultant responsible for supporting Stage Tec products. He studied at the Institute of Audio and Video (IAV), the Souza Lima Institute, and the School of Music and Technology (EM&T). Pierre Maquea has 10 years’ experience in the audio industry, especially in developing studio projects, planning high-end audio systems and, most recently, in integrating broadcast audio systems. "It is always interesting to see customers’ enthusiastic response when they get to know Stage Tec products," says Pierre Maquea. "Through the partnership with Stage Tec, we have a broad portfolio and are well prepared for the challenges of the Latin American market. We have the right product for every requirement".

The first project jointly implemented by Stage Tec and SDLive is an extensive installation at Sistema Brasileiro de Televisao (SBT) in Sao Paulo.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

