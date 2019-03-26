SOLID STATE LOGIC GET DYNAMIC AT NAB 2019

Launch of Dynamic Automation Software (DAS) for System T broadcast audio platform, brings new level of control for live to air and post production.

LAS VEGAS – NAB 2019 (Booth # C3026). Leading audio manufacturer Solid State Logic will showcase the release of their Dynamic Automation Software (DAS) for all System T broadcast production mixing consoles: S500, S300 and TCR.

System T’s software environment and IP connectivity provide ultimate flexibility and agility. Whether used for music production, radio and TV post, large entertainment shows, or live to air news and sports, System T’s unique console configuration can be programmed to provide setups tailored to the specific usage case. Available as a software option, DAS expands System T’s capabilities providing the most comprehensive broadcast production feature set available on any large format digital console.

“Dynamic automation has become a necessity for many of our major broadcast clients for both live to air and complex television post production tasks” comments Tom Knowles, SSL Broadcast Product Manager. “By offering this as a software option our clients can adapt their System T capability as they need it”.

SSL have taken the history and heritage of SSL’s renowned Mix Automation developed for previous generation analogue and digital consoles, and updated this to match the flexible and mission critical needs of a modern broadcast production environment. Automated parameters on the console are stored with mixes against MTC or LTC, and managed from within the console’s file system. Touch sense faders and encoders, plus touch screen controls provide multiple ways of writing automation data across all processing on all channel and bus paths.

With the ability to record mix data during play speed and stationary timecode, or when stepping through frames or markers, DAS provides ultimate control when conforming audio for picture. A mix is developed via multiple passes through the timeline, with each pass auto incrementing at the rollback position. Mixes stored in the Mix Pass manager can easily be recalled for printing later, or used as starting points for further mixes when working with drama, film or music. Mix data can be constantly stored in the background showfile ensuring capture throughout lengthy live performances, ideal for situations with a short turnaround for minor post show edits.

The Dynamic Automation Software option will be available from May 2019. For more details please contact your local SSL office or sales@solidstatelogic.com