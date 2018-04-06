Square Box Systems to Preview New AI-Based Content Analysis Capabilities for Industry-Leading CatDV MAM

WARWICK, U.K. — April 6, 2018 — At the 2018 NAB 2018 Show, Square Box Systems is previewing a range of groundbreaking new content analysis capabilities for its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution, leveraging the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology for speech recognition and image analysis.

Square Box Systems is previewing a range of groundbreaking new content analysis capabilities for its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution at the 2018 NAB Show.

CatDV will showcase rich, AI logging, tagging, and search capabilities based on the world’s leading image and video analysis platforms.

Through these integrations, CatDV will offer a range of advanced capabilities including:

Speech-to-text, to automatically create transcripts and time-based metadata

Place analysis, including identification of buildings and locations without using GPS tagged shots

Object and scene detection (e.g., daytime shots or shots of specific animals)

Sentiment analysis, for finding and retrieving all content that expresses a certain emotion or sentiment (e.g., “find me the happy shots”)

Logo detection, to identify when certain brands appear in shots

Text recognition, to enable text to be extracted from characters in video

People recognition, for identifying people, including executives and celebrities

Square Box Systems will offer its clients a range of video and image analysis options from leading AI vendors and aggregators. Options will include the Veritone aiWARE platform of best-of-breed cognitive engines and applications, which offers the flexibility to be deployed in both cloud and hybrid on-premises and cloud environments.

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

Visit Square Box Systems at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL5421

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow’s Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine’s Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Photo Caption: Square Box Systems is previewing a range of groundbreaking new content analysis capabilities for its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution at the 2018 NAB Show.