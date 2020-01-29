LiveU is Changing the Rules of the Live Broadcasting Game in the South Hall (Upper), booth #SU2615

LiveU is taking center court to demonstrate the latest IP technology poised to change the rules of the game for broadcasters, sports producers, and content creators. This year, visitors to the LiveU booth will be able to experience a live video production featuring a complete Wireless At-Home Production solution in the LiveU Courtside Studio. Attendees can immerse themselves in the dynamic live multi-cam basketball court and studio, shoot some hoops, and see how the entire production can be accomplished easily, affordably and in high quality using LiveU’s breakthrough IP video technology. The LiveU Courtside Studio will also host live streamed interviews with innovators in content production, plus some special surprise guests.

From Contribution to Distribution

LiveU will teach visitors about remote live video contribution with the company’s Wireless At-Home Production solution that includes everything customers need, including remote Tally Light and Return Video. Then they will see how major sports and news broadcasters including CBS, CNN, Cox Media Group, Fox Sports, Meredith Corporation, Quincy Media, and Sinclair Broadcast Group are curating their content with LiveU Matrix. For breaking news and live events, LiveU Matrix also enables live content to be shared easily and cost-effectively with multiple destinations and TV stations. We’ll even show how users can control their LiveU units from anywhere with LiveU Control app!

For the Love of the Game

We will welcome the NBA, AT&T, and Ericsson to our Courtside Studio to share how they teamed up with LiveU to bring 5G to the NBA Summer League’s live production in 2019. The breakthrough testing was a slam dunk and introduced a completely new way for fans to experience the game.

LiveU continues to develop solutions that enhance live content, increase viewer engagement, uphold the highest quality video, and push the limits leveraging 5G, HEVC, and more!

We’ll be making a breakthrough product announcement at NAB. This game-changing technology will impact how live video is acquired and produced remotely.