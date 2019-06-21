Sony AI-Based Edge Analytics Appliance and Midsize Laser Projectors Awarded InfoComm “Best of Show” Honors

Sony was awarded top honors from the publishers of AV Technology magazine and Sound & Video Contractor magazine following the InfoComm 2019 show in Orlando last week. Sony’s AI-based Edge Analytics Appliance, the REA-C1000 took home a “Best of Show” honor from AV Technology, while the VPL-FHZ75 3LCD laser projector received a “Best of Show” win from Sound & Video Contractor magazine.

AV Technology magazine is a publication for audiovisual and information technology managers responsible for procuring and maintaining of AV and IT systems. Sound & Video Contractor is a technical resource for integrators, contractors, dealers, and consultants.

Sony’s REA-C1000 allows users to create video content in real time, without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment. The compact and lightweight REA-C1000, uses its advanced AI-based video analytics technology to analyze the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extract the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. This unique technology uses motion/face detection and color/shape recognition, enabling the REA-C1000 to be the powerful brain of any connected camera and AV setup. The technology allows various organizations to cost-effectively create professional, engaging content.

The new VPL-FHZ75 (6500lm) and VPL-FHZ70 (5500lm) cater to the increased market demand for high brightness projection in midsize environments such as universities, corporations, churches, museums and entertainment installations. Offering WUXGA resolution, both use a newly developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, providing true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Both models come with an ‘intelligent setting’ feature that simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors’ environment.

The VPL-FHZ75 and VPL-GTZ240 4K SXRD laser projector also won a Best of Show award from Projector Central. Projector Central is a review and information site for projectors, screens and related equipment.

