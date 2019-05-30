Sonnet Announces Updated Mac mini Mounting Solutions, Optimized for New High-Performance Models

IRVINE, Calif. — May 30, 2019

Sonnet today announced new versions of its popular RackMac™ mini 1U rackmount enclosure and MacCuff™ mini security mounting bracket for Apple® Mac mini® computers, with updated designs optimized to support the proper cooling of the latest models (especially the late 2018 6-core model). The RackMac mini secures one or two Mac mini computers side-by-side in a server, equipment, or portable rack or in a molded case. The MacCuff mini secures the computer to the back of a monitor, under or on a desk or table, or even on a wall.

The RackMac mini is a fully assembled rackmount enclosure that secures one or two Mac mini computers in a standard 19-inch rack. The enclosure's front panel gives users direct access to each computer's power switch and one of its USB-A ports, enabling them to switch each computer on and off and connect a keyboard, mouse, or other USB device without having to access the back of the computer.

The MacCuff mini, designed for theft prevention, is a heavy-gauge steel security mounting bracket that secures a Mac mini computer to the back of a monitor via its extra VESA 75 or 100 mounting holes, or to any desk, table, or wall, while giving full access to the computer's ports and power switch.

For users who need to mount Mac mini computers in a rack or need a simple way to move one off the desktop, Sonnet's Mac mini mounting solutions provide robust and secure protection. The RackMac mini envelops the computers inside a rugged steel enclosure just 8.25 inches deep and features firm rubber cushions that hold the computers in place during transport, making the computers road-ready and perfect for use in portable racks, OB trucks, and flight cases. The MacCuff mini enables users to mount a Mac mini to the back of a monitor with available VESA mounting holes, under a desk, or attached to another surface with included hardware. Its steel locking bar provides theft protection when used with a user-provided padlock.

With its updated design, the RackMac mini now supports all Mac mini models, from mid-2010 through current (late 2018). No other Mac mini rackmount product encloses and secures the computers without trapping them in recirculating hot rack air, while providing front power control and USB port access.

With the included steel locking bar installed and the user's padlock attached, MacCuff mini secures a Mac mini on all sides, is pry-resistant, and provides theft deterrence all around. To provide convenience and cut cable clutter, Sonnet also includes a .35-meter HDMI cable to connect a monitor-mounted computer.

The updated RackMac mini (part number RACK-MIN-2XA) and MacCuff mini (part number CUFF-MIN-LH) are available now at suggested retail prices of $199 and $59.95, respectively.

More Context: https://www.sonnettech.com/product/rackmacmini.html | https://www.sonnetstore.com/products/maccuff-mini | www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

