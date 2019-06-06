Sonnet Announces Breakthrough-Priced Thunderbolt™ 2 to 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

IRVINE, Calif. — June 5, 2019

What's New:

Sonnet Technologies today announced the Solo10G™ Thunderbolt™ 2 Edition adapter, the latest product in the company's comprehensive array of single- and dual-port 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) network adapters. Solo10G adapters add super-fast 10GbE network connectivity to a wide range of computers, enabling users to easily connect to 10GbE-enabled network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard.

What It Does:

Measuring a compact 3.1 inches wide by 4.5 inches deep by 1.1 inches tall and featuring an extruded aluminum enclosure, the Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition is a compact, rugged, fanless adapter for Mac® and Windows® computers with Thunderbolt 2 ports. Equipped with a single RJ45 port, the adapter enables 10GbE connectivity via inexpensive CAT 6 or CAT 6A copper cabling at distances of up to 55 or 100 meters, respectively. The adapter connects to a single Thunderbolt 2 port on the computer and is bus-powered for convenient, energy-efficient, and portable operation.

Why It's Important:

The Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition is the simplest and lowest cost external solution yet for adding 10GbE network connectivity to computers equipped with older Thunderbolt technology, including the Mac Pro® 6,1. The Sonnet adapter offers Mac users a plug-and-play experience with no driver installation required; Windows use only requires a simple driver installation. The product is configured using operating system settings, so there's no separate management program to install or run.

The Solo10G adapter also supports NBASE-T™ (multigigabit) technology, the recent Ethernet standard that enables 2.5Gbps and 5Gbps speeds on existing CAT 5e (and better) cabling at distances of up to 100 meters. This capability enables organizations with older infrastructure to simply update to multigigabit Ethernet switches and to use Sonnet's Solo10G adapter to boost network transmission speeds up to 500% without the need to rewire.

How It's Unique:

Unlike many 10GbE adapters, the Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition's enclosure was designed to passively cool the circuitry within, eliminating the need for a fan and enabling silent operation.

The Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition is by far the lowest cost Thunderbolt 2 10Gb Ethernet adapter available today.

Like other Solo10G products, the Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition was engineered with security features essential to today's users. Incorporating encryption in hardware, the Sonnet network adapter is protected against malicious firmware modification. Any unauthorized attempt to modify the firmware to enable covert computer access renders it inoperable. These security features prevent the Solo10G adapter from being reprogrammed, except by a manufacturer's update using a secure encryption key.

When You Can Get It:

The Solo10G Thunderbolt 2 Edition adapter (part number SOLO10G-TB2) is available now at the suggested retail price of $199.

More Context: https://www.sonnettech.com/product/solo10g-thunderbolt2.html | www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/190605Sonnet.docx

Link to Japanese translation: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/190605SonnetJP.pdf

Link to Spanish translation: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/190605SonnetSP.pdf

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/sonnet-solo10G_thunderbolt_2_edition_adapter.jpeg

Image Caption: Solo10G™ Thunderbolt™ 2 Edition Thunderbolt 2 to 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter With NBASE-T Support

Link to Photos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM3qc7UDv3Q

Video Caption: Sonnet Solo10G™ Thunderbolt™ 2 Edition Quick Overview Video

Follow Sonnet Technologies:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SonnetTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonnetTech/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonnet-technologies/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SonnetTech/playlists