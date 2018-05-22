Sommer Cable introduces LED/Powered Dante Adaptors

Sommer cable is introducing at InfoComm innovative and robust SPY-EDAO 1, 2 and 4 channel digital Dante to analog out XLR adapters with locking Neutrik EtherCON CAT6a connectors. The optimum-quality Dante(r) analog OUT converter allows engineers to integrate audio devices such as power amps, analog and digital mixing consoles, I/O interfaces, active loudspeakers, etc., into any Dante(r) network.

The professional SPY-EDAO adapters excel with high output levels of up to 18 dBu, metal housing, high-quality field serviceable breakout cables, power supply via "Power over Ethernet" or externally via 5V USB adapters, and vivid LED status indicators.

Whether for live entertainment, touring sound or fixed installations, the benefits of the Sommer cable SPY-EDAO Dante(r) system include easy wiring, a high degree of flexibility, superior audio quality, and perfect compatibility with the widely used Dante(r) pro audio standard.

Learn more about Sommer's SPY-EDAO-C1 Dante(r) breakout cable output adapters: http://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Plug-connectors/adapter/Dante-Analog-OUT-Convertern-Dante-Analog-OUT-Convertern-SPY-EDAO.html

ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020 http://sommercable.com/en