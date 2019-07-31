SMPTE Names Frank Kunkle Director of Marketing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — July 30, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced that Frank Kunkle has joined the Society as its new director of marketing. Kunkle, who officially assumed his new role on July 22, is guiding development and implementation of a robust marketing strategy, including campaigns, events, digital marketing, and public relations, while supporting SMPTE's ongoing implementation of its three-year strategic plan.

"Frank joins the SMPTE team with valuable experience working within similar organizations, and he has both the expertise and the drive to help us achieve our strategic targets in all areas of our business," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Informed and effective communications across all variety of marketing platforms will be critical to SMPTE's ongoing success in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media, and I'm confident that Frank is prepared to take on this challenge. We are very pleased to welcome him on board."

Kunkle joins SMPTE having most recently served as marketing manager at the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). At ANSI, he developed and executed marketing plans with a focus on growing the institute's subscription-based product for access to standards, stimulating membership, developing lead acquisition tactics, managing the brand of the institute's standards platform, driving market analysis, mining data to inform future marketing campaigns, coordinating trade show representation with colleagues, and overseeing advertising opportunities and media placement.

Earlier, as marketing strategy manager at the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), Kunkle designed and managed marketing, social, and digital media campaigns for 50 products; unified the marketing strategy across all of SIAM's program areas; and leveraged data and metrics across these platforms to drive and evolve marketing tactics. He also managed product and web development for custom systems designed to facilitate SIAM's M3 Challenge (delivered to 50,000+ students online to date), led improvements of data management systems, served on the staff committee responsible for an overhaul of siam.org, and curated content and media across m3challenge.siam.org with an emphasis on encouraging young people to pursue careers in mathematics and science.

Kunkle earned dual bachelor's degrees in strategic communication (public relations concentration) and psychology from Temple University and subsequently began his career working in public relations, press relations, and event planning with several Philadelphia-based agencies. In his new position with SMPTE, Kunkle is based at the Society's White Plains offices and reports directly to Lange.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/190730SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-FKunkle.jpg

Photo Caption: Headshot for Frank Kunkle