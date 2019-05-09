SMPTE May Webcasts
Monthly Technology Webcast — Open to SMPTE Members
TITLE: ATSC 3.0 Webcast Part 2: ATSC 3.0 – a Deeper Dive
https://www.smpte.org/monthly-technology-webcast
SPEAKER: S. Merrill Weiss is a consultant in electronic media technology and technology management. He is also a Standards Committee Member and chair of the Working Group on the Archive eXchange Format (AXF).
WHEN: Thursday, May 9, 1 p.m. EDT
Building on the first ATSC 3.0 webcast, this webcast will explore more deeply the technical aspects of ATSC 3.0 including system requirements and configuration, inter-layer protocols, STL transport protocol, and security.
SMPTE Technology Webcasts are complimentary for SMPTE Members. Attend this webcast for free by joining SMPTE today.
Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-SMerrillWeiss.jpg
Photo Description: Headshot for S. Merrill Weiss
Monthly Technology Webcast — Complimentary for SMPTE Members
TITLE: Low-Latency Live Streaming
https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/Low-Latency
SPEAKER: Russell Trafford-Jones, broadcast engineer, editor of TheBroadcastKnowledge.com
WHEN: Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. EDT
Live video streaming over the internet is a big growth area for broadcasters and OTT services alike. Broadcasters are expected to have live streams at a similar latency to their broadcasts, while pure-streaming services see matching the latency of over-the-air broadcasters as another way to prove their legitimacy and further swing viewing over to the internet. Work continues apace in developing technologies that can deliver ultra-low latency. We will look at how it can be achieved, what the status is of those projects, and how well they stack up in real life.
SMPTE Technology Webcasts are complimentary for SMPTE Members. Attend this webcast for free by joining SMPTE today.
Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-RusselTrafford-Jones.png
Photo Description: Headshot for Russell Trafford-Jones
Standards Webcast — Free and Open to All
TITLE: ST 429-18 Immersive Cinema Track File and 429-19 Immersive Audio DCP constraints
https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/Immersive-cinema-track
SPEAKER: Steve LLamb, Vice President, Media Technology Standards at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, and co-chair of SMPTE 21DC
WHEN: Thursday, May 23, 1 p.m. EDT
Building on the work done in 25CSS to create the Immersive Audio Bitstream Essence (SMPTE ST 2098-2) published last year, work was continued in 21DC to create standards based on current practice for packaging and distributing DCPs that contain the 2098-2 Essence. The DCP needed to be functional with existing deployed systems while also maintaining backward compatibility with existing Dolby ATMOS content and rendering systems. Work was done to create a track file (ST 429-18) that would be compatible with a DCinema CPL (ST 429-7), and concurrently, to create additional constraints for Immersive Audio DCPs (ST 429-19) that would be used in addition to, and maintaining compliance with, current DCP Operation Constraints (ST 429-2). This webcast will explore these topics in depth.
SMPTE Standards Webcasts are free and open to all.
Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-SteveLLamb.jpg
Photo Description: Headshot for Steve LLamb
SMPTE Events and Section Meetings
SMPTE Section meetings around the world are open, and credentialed members of the press are encouraged to attend. Members of the media must contact Barbara Lange at blange@smpte.org for registration.
May 14 --- Toronto: AI/Machine Learning – Practical Use Cases in Media and Entertainment
May 15 --- Sacramento: Section Meeting
May 16 --- New York: NAB Wrap-Up Meeting
May 22 --- New England: Section Meeting
May 29 --- Rocky Mountain: Use of Vector Network Analyzers for Troubleshooting RF systems
June 4-5 --- Montréal/Québec/Ottawa: Bootcamp 2019
June 5-6 --- San Francisco: SMPTE and AIS Present Entertainment Technology 2019
June 11 --- Toronto: The Weather Network — Meeting, Tour, and BBQ Event
June 18-19 --- Hong Kong: ConnecTechAsia Summit
June 20 --- Washington DC: Section Meeting
July 17-19 --- Australia: Media + Entertainment Tech Expo Conference
Aug. 14 --- Montréal/Québec: Golf Tournament
Specific information for each topic or event may be found at: http://bit.ly/2YaygLv
Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/190508SMPTE.docx
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox