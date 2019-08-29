SMPTE and Brazil's SET Launch Joint Membership Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., and São Paulo — Aug. 27 2019 —SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, is partnering with the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering (SET) to announce a new joint membership program. Through this new program, SET members will have the opportunity to join SMPTE at a discounted rate of $100, a 40% savings. SMPTE Members will have the opportunity to join SET at 45% off the annual rate, approximately $60.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with SET on this joint membership program," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Available at a great rate, joint membership brings exciting opportunities for professionals in the motion-imaging field in Brazil to expand their creative and technical knowledge while connecting to the global SMPTE community to drive innovation."

The joint membership program will enable SMPTE and SET to cooperate on their shared goals:

● Drive technological innovation

● Provide opportunities for professional development

● Foster both working and study groups on the trends and challenges in the market

● Further scientific and academic knowledge

● Support key market players in producing standards

● Share content from each Society's journal

● Strengthen partnerships and promoting opportunities with local and international associations

The benefits of being a SMPTE Member include discounts on SMPTE Standards and conference papers, access to the SMPTE Member directory, complimentary technology and standards webcasts, a complimentary subscription to monthly newsletters, and discounts on SMPTE courses, conferences, and events. SET members who opt to invest in SMPTE membership will gain online-only access to the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, as well as the opportunity to join or form local Sections.

"It's a pleasure to be teaming up with SMPTE to the benefit of both our organizations," said SET Executive Director Olimpio Franco. "I believe this new partnership will help to drive ongoing success for both SET and SMPTE in supporting our members and the further evolution of the motion-imaging industry."

Further details about SMPTE are available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community. smpte.org

About SET

Founded in 1988, the Brazilian Society of Television Engineering (SET) is a not-for-profit association consisting of businesses, professionals, and academics whose main objective is to develop technical and scientific knowledge across the entire audiovisual media chain, from creation to delivery. It represents the largest discussion forum on standards and trends for electronic content creation, management and distribution market in Brazil.

