SKAA-Enabled Dillinger Labs Helix Wireless Headphones Now Shipping

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, April 4, 2019 – The wait is over!

Eleven Engineering, Inc. (www.elevenengineering.com), a market leader in semiconductor products for wireless audio for broadcast, Pro AV/MI, home theater, multi-room, portable, 12 Volt (car, truck, motorcycle, power sports, marine) and gaming applications is proud to announce that its much anticipated SKAA-enabled Dillinger Labs Helix wireless headphones are now shipping and available for order exclusively through the SKAA Store (MSRP: $189.99 USD / free shipping).

“We receive so many requests for wireless headphones that can be used at home, in the car, on the plane, basically, anywhere,” explained Rex Whitehead, Eleven Engineering Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “Well, one technology covers all these scenarios and we believe in maximizing use cases and not being forced to have different equipment for each and every application. The new SKAA-enabled Dillinger Labs Helix wireless headphones are ideal for any and all of these uses. If these are not the best sounding wireless headphones you’ve ever owned, return them for your money back with no questions asked.”

Helix (Image credit: Dillinger Labs)

The new Helix wireless headphones are built for Dillinger Labs by a top Japanese brand. With a typical 10 hour battery life, they are ideal for long listening sessions such as in Studio, Live Sound, as well as for flights, train, and car commutes, home theater and gaming scenarios, and more. They also come with an adjustable headband for listener comfort and its high-quality ear cups effectively keep out external noise.

“I spend a lot of time on planes, and I never fail to notice at least one couple on a flight using their tablet to watch a movie,” Whitehead said. “And they have one set of wired headphones leaning into each other with one using the left bud and the other using the right bud. Flying nowadays is miserable enough, why make it worse with only one channel of audio for the movie you are watching? With SKAA, up to four sets of headphones can be used at once.”

SKAA-enabled Dillinger Labs Helix wireless headphones features and specifications include:

· Volume control +/- buttons

· Track control: Play/Pause button

· SKAA Bond Button and Indicator

· Use up to four SKAA receivers (any combination of Helix headphones and any other SKAA receivers) at the same time with any one SKAA transmitter

· Remembers up to 10 of your favorite transmitters (and/or Nadja Hubs)

· No pairing —instead use Bond Button for easy transmitter selection

· 25 meter indoor range when used with Ursula, Akiko, Talisa transmitters as well as Nadja Hub sources

· 15 meter indoor range when used with Izabella, Diz, Gemma transmitters

· Low latency —great for watching movies, TV, playing games and even playing musical instruments (eg. Using apps such as GarageBand or AmpKit+)

· Automatically powers off when not in use to save battery

· Charge from any USB port (Type A)

· Includes USB type A to micro USB cable

· Includes universal charge adapter (wall power adapter for charging Helix’s batteries)

· Works with SKAA cmd (optional app) when used with Ursula, Diz, Izabella or Gemma transmitters

· Ships with SKAA OS 2.4 —works with all transmitters running SKAA OS 2.1 or newer (if you’re not sure what version you have, go to TLC, send us a note and just ask)

“Just an FYI,” Whitehead continued. “Your Bluetooth headphones are basically rendered useless for watching video because of Bluetooth’s latency issues, unless you like to see the explosion first and then hear it. Bluetooth also limits you to one user. And what about your WiFi headphones? Those don’t exist and even if they did, they would not be usable either if there is video content involved since the latency is far worse than Bluetooth and you still would be tethered ‘ball and chain’ to your WiFi network. Ever wonder why there aren’t any WiFi headphones? Many reasons, but the be all end all is that WiFi is just not built for mobility.”

Eleven Engineering breaks down the Seven Deadly Sins of WiFi Audio on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw2iSCuT0x8) because “WiFi is more of a detriment rather than a benefit to those who value superior wireless audio in their everyday lives, as well as wireless audio product manufacturers who cater to and depend upon these customers,” Whitehead concluded. “Check out our Dillinger Labs Helix wireless headphones. You won’t be sorry.”

SKAA is the new wireless HiFi audio standard developed by Eleven Engineering, Inc. SKAA transmitters work with iOS & Android mobile devices, Mac & Windows computers, televisions, and just about any product with a line output or a headphone jack. SKAA is also available as a built-in technology not requiring an external transmitter in purpose-designed partner products, which are featured at SKAA.com. In environments laden with heavy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth traffic, SKAA navigates through these hostile environments with best-in-class reliability. SKAA also allows for uninterrupted audio signals that are delivered with the highest sound quality to all speakers without the latency that is inherent in other wireless solutions.

For more information or to purchase Dillinger Labs wireless speakers and headphones, visit dillingerlabs.com and SKAAStore.com. For more on SKAA and the Seven Deadly Sins of WiFi Audio, please subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/user/SKAAwireless and visit SKAA.com.

For additional information, contact Rex Whitehead at 480-650-3979 or email whitehead@eleveneng.com. For more information on Eleven Engineering, visit www.elevenengineering.com,SKAA wireless YouTube channel, and Facebook/.

About Eleven Engineering, Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Eleven Engineering, Inc. is a market leader in microprocessors SiPs (System in Package) and modules designed for wireless audio for Home Theater, Multi-Room, Portable, and Pro Audio products. Eleven's XInC2 multithreaded processor was designed specifically for digital wireless audio applications but is also well suited for other realtime intensive microprocessor applications.

Eleven's high-performance wireless audio semiconductors, equipped with XInC2 wireless processor cores, are complete solutions for high-quality digital wireless audio transport. WFD™, Eleven's proprietary wireless audio transport protocol, has a narrow footprint in the radio spectrum, delivering both best-in-class coexistence with WiFi / Bluetooth and unparalleled Quality of Service.

# # #