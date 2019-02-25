Sigma Lens Workshops Are Back!

Ronkonkoma, NY – February 25, 2019 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Lens Workshops lineup for March, bringing photographers in New York and Indiana the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in unique genres such as astro and food photography, with guidance from Sigma’s photo specialists boasting extensive knowledge of the ins and outs of the photography craft. These educational events are aimed at inspiring and bringing the local photographic communities closer together to refine their skills and foster the art of photography.

Sigma Lens Workshops March Lineup:

Astrophotography Workshop

Roberts Camera will host an astrophotography workshop on March 9, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. The two-part workshop will include in-depth instruction from seasoned photographers Marc Lebryk, Brian Matsumoto and Walt Kuhn.

Agenda:

Saturday, March 9th 2:00-4:00PM – Astrophotography Workshop – Roberts Camera invites photographers to attend the lecture and learn about the best configuration settings for astrophotography. The event will also feature a Sigma lens sale.

– Roberts Camera invites photographers to attend the lecture and learn about the best configuration settings for astrophotography. The event will also feature a Sigma lens sale. Saturday, March 9th 7:30-9:30PM – Hands-on Shooting – Attendees will meet at McCloud Nature Park in North Salem, Indiana to capture some stunning night shots of their own. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.

Cost: $49; Register here.

Roberts Camera – 220 E St Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Macro Workshop – Joy of Little Things

Johnson Studio & Camera will host a two-day workshop on macro photography from March 22-23, 2019 in Syracuse, NY. Sigma reps Marc Farb and Lee Frost will share capture tips and how-to instruction in addition to hands-on demo shooting of a collection of delicious snacks. With their workshop registration, attendees will receive a $15 Johnson Camera gift card at the event.

Agenda:

Friday, March 22-23rd – Macro Photography Workshop – Participants can choose from three sessions for an engaging lecture taught by Sigma technical representative Marc Farb covering the techniques to master macro photography such as focal lengths, depth of field and focus. The lecture will be followed by hands-on shooting of mouth-watering props to help photographers refine their techniques for food and macro photography. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.

– Participants can choose from three sessions for an engaging lecture taught by Sigma technical representative Marc Farb covering the techniques to master macro photography such as focal lengths, depth of field and focus. The lecture will be followed by hands-on shooting of mouth-watering props to help photographers refine their techniques for food and macro photography. Sigma lenses will be available on loan. Saturday, March 22-23rd – Free In-Store Demo & Instruction – Marc Farb and Lee Frost will be available to discuss their shooting tips and lens choices within the comprehensive Sigma lens lineup.

Cost $25; Pick your session and register here.

Johnson Camera – 6565 Kinne Road, Syracuse, NY 13214

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the program engages photographers eager to learn new techniques and refine their photography skills through a series of classroom lectures and hands-on workshops. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, each workshop session hones in on a specific genre of photography such as portraiture, landscape, astrophotography and more. Normally a two-day workshop event, day one will focus on theory and educational best practices such as lighting, gear setup, camera settings, lens focal length and more. On day two, attendees put their newly acquired knowledge to the test with immersive hands-on, real world photo shoots and photo walks. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to join in. The upcoming workshops schedule and details, including registration, cost, special promotions and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

