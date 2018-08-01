Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art and 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lenses Honored with Hot One Awards from Professional Photographer

Ronkonkoma, New York — August 1, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading camera, DSLR lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that two of its newest Art lenses, the 70mm F2.8 DG Macro ($569; available in Canon, Sigma and Sony E mounts) and 105mm F1.4 DG HSM, the “Bokeh Master” ($1599; available in Canon, Nikon, Sigma and Sony E mounts), have been honored with Professional Photographer 2018 Hot One Awards. The annual Hot One Awards are given to innovative, exciting and inspiring technology products for photographers. Winners will appear in the August issue of Professional Photographer and also in a featured gallery beginning August 1 on the Professional Photographer website.

Professional Photographer is the official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, the largest international non-profit association for professional photographers. For more than 100 years, it has worked to help the pros advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological and business aspects of their work. This year marks the 19 Hot One Awards, and award recipients are more exciting and groundbreaking than ever before.

To see the full list of Hot One Award winners, please visit www.PPmag.com.

About the 70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art Lens

As the first macro lens that carries the Sigma Art badge and successor of the legendary Sigma 70mm F2.8 EX DG, the Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art prioritizes optical performance that defines the Sigma Art line, delivering stunning resolution and incredible clarity, while at the same time offering extremely smooth autofocus performance for a more robust, high-performance lens.

To achieve optimal results at every shooting distance, the lens features an extending, floating two-group focus mechanism, which minimizes aberration at all focal lengths. In addition, the optical elements design increases resolution at close shooting distances, allowing for a razor-sharp in-focus area contrasted with a bokeh area free of color streaking.

Other feature highlights include focus-by-wire system featuring newly developed coreless DC motor for comfortable and precise focusing typically required for macro photography; compatibility of the Canon mount lens with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function; and compatibility with Sigma Electronic Flash Macro EM-140 DG and Sigma Teleconverters.

Full technical specifications can be found on the Sigma website at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/70mm-f2-8-dg-macro-a.

About the 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

The Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, the “Bokeh Master,” is the ninth lens in the Sigma F1.4 line-up designed for full-frame cameras. To combine outstanding wide-aperture, mid-telephoto performance with F1.4 brightness at maximum aperture, this lens incorporates 17 optical elements in 12 groups, including three FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements and one aspherical lens element. This optical setup minimizes axial chromatic aberration to deliver ultra high resolution along with ample peripheral light volume, which minimizes vignetting. As a result, the area in focus is extremely sharp, while the out-of-focus area features a beautiful bokeh effect with highly natural colors, making this a desired lens for portrait photography. The optical design also minimizes sagittal coma flare, making it an excellent choice for capturing starry skies.

Featuring the Sports line level dust- and splash-proof design, this lens can be used in varying weather conditions. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus helps photographers react in an instant to capture those special moments.

Other lens highlights include carbon fiber reinforced plastic hood for durability and compatibility of the Canon mount lens with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function.

Full technical specifications can be found on the Sigma website at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/105mm-f1-4-dg-hsm-a.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

617-817-6559

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

####